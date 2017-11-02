I foresee a problem I am finally picking up my 6.5 Sherman in a few days. I have all my fire forming rounds ready to go. After measuring a large sample of case neck thicknesses on my parent .280 Norma cases, I found I need to do a skim turn to get a .005" clearance in the .297" chamber neck.



My problem is that I have Whidden FL bushing dies and I need a FL sizer with an expander ball to set up for my neck turning mandrels and no such animal exists for this wildcat. I have located a generic 6.5 neck sizer made by Hornady, only option I've found.





Does anyone have any experience with this die, that they can share? Or perhaps another solution? I figure I'll need to reduce the fired neck by .004-.005" and then expand up to fit neck turner mandrel to get right fit. I'm trying not to have Whidden build a custom die----the$$$ and the wait.



