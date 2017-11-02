Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


I foresee a problem
Unread 02-11-2017, 04:49 AM
Location: west texas
I foresee a problem
I am finally picking up my 6.5 Sherman in a few days. I have all my fire forming rounds ready to go. After measuring a large sample of case neck thicknesses on my parent .280 Norma cases, I found I need to do a skim turn to get a .005" clearance in the .297" chamber neck.

My problem is that I have Whidden FL bushing dies and I need a FL sizer with an expander ball to set up for my neck turning mandrels and no such animal exists for this wildcat. I have located a generic 6.5 neck sizer made by Hornady, only option I've found.


Does anyone have any experience with this die, that they can share? Or perhaps another solution? I figure I'll need to reduce the fired neck by .004-.005" and then expand up to fit neck turner mandrel to get right fit. I'm trying not to have Whidden build a custom die----the$$$ and the wait.

Anyone have any help to offer? Thanks
If it's not yours, don't take it. If it's not true, don't say it. If it's not right, don't do it. If you don't think you can hit him, don't shoot him.
Unread 02-11-2017, 05:57 AM
You say you have all your foreforming cases ready to go. That means loaded up and ready to fire.as.soon as you have the gun in your.possession?

You have.measured the outside diameter of the loaded.rounds.and.feel they will not chamber? They probably will

What neck turner are you uaing?

Why don't you turn them with a 280 mandrel before necking them down?

Or after fireforming and sizing with your dies just neck turn on your 6.5 mandrel
Unread 02-11-2017, 07:06 AM
Location: NC, oceanfront
You don't need 5thou of neck clearance.
But if you just want to turn anyway, you should do it with the NEW/UNSIZED 280 brass, before necking down.
What I foresee in your direction is a high turnover rate of excessively sized brass..
