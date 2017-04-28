Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Reloading

Hunting load work up?
Unread 04-28-2017, 10:25 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,572
Hunting load work up?
How many shots do you use when working up a hunting load? What is the reason? Do you wait several minutes between shots or shoot a couple quickly like in a hunting situation requiring a follow up?
Unread 04-28-2017, 01:01 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,909
Re: Hunting load work up?
I'm not big on shooting groups with pure big game rifles. I'm also not one to stretch as far as some here. Generally 3 shot groups, fired in a few minutes, and I'll live with anything sub MOA. I look more at aggregate after that, if I can't replicate that each time I look elsewhere.

At this point we generally hang the archery style big game picture targets, and emphasize first shot cold bore kills.

Varmint, and steel shooters, need to hold zero while hot. I have a .223 that's turned in numerous 0.25" groups. That doesn't mean a lot on those 500 round days in a field infested with sage rats. Holding sub MOA in that style of shooting is acceptable.
