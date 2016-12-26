Hey guy's out there that reload for the 308, using 165 grn , more than likely a nosler bullet, its for a in law, I have access to all 4350 powders can someone give me some idea's ? or maybe a different powder that works better with a 165 bullet?
Re: howa rifle and reloads for it with a 24in barrel
Varget. Shoot the 168gn gold medal match load in the rifle in question. If it shoots that well you have a starting point for seating depth and powder weight. Play up and down .02 in powder weight and .010 up and down with seating. RL 15 and the new 16(supposed temp stability and a decoppering agent)
8208 is another stellar powder in the midweight bullets