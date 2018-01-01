Re: How much brass for hunting rifle?

Year one of a new hunting only rifle: 50 -100 shots go get the load dialed.



Every year there after 5 shots to verify the load in case of powder lot change, 20 shots max for 2 hunts. Since it really doesn't seem to take that many, plenty to spare.



If you are not killing your brass, you got 5 or more years of hunting out of 50 cases. I've got 300 WSM cases with 18 loads on them.



Someone else my have a different position or opinions on how this would flow.

__________________

Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member

Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow

"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"