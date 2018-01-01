Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



How much brass for hunting rifle?
06-08-2017, 09:19 AM
Join Date: Jun 2016
Location: Yucca Valley, CA
Posts: 34
How much brass for hunting rifle?
I'm curious how much brass does one need for a hunting rifle and how many times can you expect to reload each piece? In particular I'm looking at a .30 cal magnum.

I'm looking at a new rifle and will load for it. It will strictly be for hunting. I'm just wondering if I need to have 100 or 200 rounds. I'm in California and our laws on ammo purchases are really going to get crazy on 1/1/18.

Thanks
06-08-2017, 09:41 AM
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,543
Re: How much brass for hunting rifle?
I always like lots of 100 but if you do limited shooting 50. Gives enough for 1 round of testing and 5 or more reloads.
06-08-2017, 10:37 AM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,707
Re: How much brass for hunting rifle?
06-08-2017, 10:45 AM
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,543
Re: How much brass for hunting rifle?
Year one of a new hunting only rifle: 50 -100 shots go get the load dialed.

Every year there after 5 shots to verify the load in case of powder lot change, 20 shots max for 2 hunts. Since it really doesn't seem to take that many, plenty to spare.

If you are not killing your brass, you got 5 or more years of hunting out of 50 cases. I've got 300 WSM cases with 18 loads on them.

Someone else my have a different position or opinions on how this would flow.
06-08-2017, 11:00 AM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,892
Re: How much brass for hunting rifle?
middle, given your location and not knowing the effect of your 1/1/18 changes, perhaps stocking up would be a good idea. Not only brass, but powder, primers and bullets. The best quality brass will last longer and require less work. Prior to the election many stocked up on components in anticipation of unfriendly political regimes. A Ca. friend of mine already imports hard to find powder from here in Az via visiting relatives. Good luck
