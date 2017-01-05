Re: How many in a test group? TBrice is giving you great advice that I'll wholeheartedly repeat and expand upon. In a long range hunting rig the only shot that matters is the first and sometimes (rarely) the second. After that you are just looking through barrel mirage blowing money and barrel life downrange for no compelling reason. In load development I will very very rarely shoot three shots to track how velocity changes shot to shot and how that changes my POI. Otherwise it's a one and done deal until that barrel is completely ambient again for my long range hunting rifles.

Site your rig in at your chosen range with your ambient bore shot and follow it up once in a while with a second to track how the POI may shift. Keep a journal, record your environmentals and the POI. Don't waste your time shooting 'cheap' bullets in your long range rifle, there are dozens of reputably sourced articles and videos documenting how that is simply a waste of components and changes the POI of your regular load for several shots when you go back to your regular load.

It is a hunting rifle, shoot what you hunt with. Nothing else tells you anything relevant to that so don't waste your time, money and barrel life. Document your results and cleaning so you can learn what it does with changes in environmentals and be able to go back and look.

If you want to just practice and blow holes in paper all day long that's great! I'd suggest using a 22LR or a 5.56 or even a similar rifle to your long range rig. Light it up to your hearts contentment with those rigs, have a great time. Shooting is fun! Then take a shot with your long range hunting rig, document it and go back to your other guns.

Successful long range hunting is deeply dependent on consistency. Knowing exactly where that bullet will print in a given set of environmental circumstances before you even take the safety off. Practice how you plan to play.