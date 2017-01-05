|
How many in a test group?
I was working up loads in Remington 760 this weekend. 4 rounds, then waiting a big for next grain. I came to realize the 3rd shot really opened up, and more so the 4th. Had me me wondering how time I had wasted in the past sighting in scopes and taking to many shots. I thought I was safe with 4 rounds.
2 shots seems to be a good proof for hunting round. But it does put pressure on you when testing.
Just curious if you shoot 3 in a row, or take breaks between every shot.
Also I actually did witness fouling shots. Sometimes I don't seem to notice a big difference after cleaning gun. But I sure did on the first 4 this weekend, for some reason.
Going to load up some practice rounds with cheap bullets. No since spending Noslers after cleaning.
Another was not grouping that great, has been off since last fall. Ran some copper remover, and then lead. Wow, that stuff that came out. I was just using Hoppes on this, and maybe 10 patches.
I also noted with the 760, after about 20-25 shots it seemed to open up. Granted you never know how much is me. I imagine varies between guns and powders.
I think it is the first year, I started practicing before end of summer, with 30-06. So should have some loads ready for once ahead of time.