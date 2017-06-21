How does this work??? So I was trying to do some quick load work up with some cheap bullets for plinking rounds. What I did is shot 5 rounds with a half grain charge increase in each round looking for a plateau in velocity. I actually got a loss in velocity on one of the powder charge increases. The velocity was 2818, 2886, 2861, 2917, 2949 powder from 45 to 47 gr in .5 grain increments.



So was this a fluke and I should redo it or does this happen with some powder bullet combos?



What should I do next, hoping to not put a lot of time into this load just get decent accuracy?