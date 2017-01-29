     close
How to adjust Lee bullet seating die to correct COL on first try
  #1  
Unread 01-29-2017, 11:45 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 62
How to adjust Lee bullet seating die to correct COL on first try
I hope this helps someone else out there. I think I've figured out a way to seat bullets to the proper C.O.L with much less trial and error. You guys probably already do this so I apologize if this is common knowledge. Anyway... here's what I do.
  1. After case prep, put a bullet on top of an empty case with your fingers and measure the C.O.L
    [**]In my case this number was 2.958"
  2. Subtract the length from step 1 from your desired C.O.L ( 2.968" - 2.800" = .168" )
  3. Now, over on your reloading press, raise the case with the bullet up until just touches the seating plug
  4. Using the spread-measure part of your calipers, measure the distance between the case holder and the bottom of the die and adjust the bullet seating die depth until it matches your needed measurement from step 2
  5. Seat your bullet and measure - you are really close if not right on...
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
How to adjust Lee bullet seating die to correct COL on first try-bullet-seating-depth1.jpg  
