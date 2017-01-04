Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Hornady ELD Match
04-01-2017, 08:38 PM
Hornady ELD Match
Please no smartass answers about using match bullets for hunting. Anyway, has anyone used the new Hornady ELD Match bullets on game, such as pigs, whitetail, or muleys? I have 100 of the 208 grainers I plan on loading up for my .300 Win mag. Any input would be great.

Thanks, Brandon
04-01-2017, 10:42 PM
Re: Hornady ELD Match
I would have no issue using them on pigs or whitetail. No mule deer experience though.

I have shot a lot of whitetail with a 178 amax at 2600 FPS from a 308. Distance from 15 yards to 560 yards. All performed just fine. No massive fragmentation or anything like that. Most all shots were heart/lung. Generally between a quarter and half dollar sized exit wound. The very close shots, say within 25 yards did not exit.

I have had the same experience with the 140 amax at 2725 from a 260 rem.

That said, I have been shooting some of the new ELD bullets and accuracy is great. I hope to do a little whitetail hunting with them this year.
