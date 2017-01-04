Please no smartass answers about using match bullets for hunting. Anyway, has anyone used the new Hornady ELD Match bullets on game, such as pigs, whitetail, or muleys? I have 100 of the 208 grainers I plan on loading up for my .300 Win mag. Any input would be great.
I would have no issue using them on pigs or whitetail. No mule deer experience though.
I have shot a lot of whitetail with a 178 amax at 2600 FPS from a 308. Distance from 15 yards to 560 yards. All performed just fine. No massive fragmentation or anything like that. Most all shots were heart/lung. Generally between a quarter and half dollar sized exit wound. The very close shots, say within 25 yards did not exit.
I have had the same experience with the 140 amax at 2725 from a 260 rem.
That said, I have been shooting some of the new ELD bullets and accuracy is great. I hope to do a little whitetail hunting with them this year.