Re: Hornady eld-m 225 g load data I'm using a HBN coated 225 ELD in my 300 Weatherby. I started at 76.5 grains of IMR 7828 and worked up to 78.0 grains. I was getting 2970fps average at 78.0 grains.

You might want to start lower at 75.0 grains and work up. I don't remember the COAL off of the top of my head. I was getting about 1 Moa and this rifle is capable of 1/2-3/4 Moa easy. So I went back and did another work up seated longer but have yet to test it.

I was getting 2750 fps with 76.5 grains of IMR 7828 with the 225 BTHP and it was a awesome load with very good ballistics. So if I find accuracy at that velocity with these ELDs I will be happy.. If get accuracy at a higher node that's just a bonus...

Again I'm working with HBN so my max will more than likely be higher than naked bullets. Plus I'm seating out long and loading single shot, so long that I will have to use the bolt release to eject a loaded round...

