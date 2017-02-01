     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Hornady eld-m 225 g load data
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Hornady eld-m 225 g load data
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-02-2017, 10:57 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Pekin Illinois
Posts: 53
Hornady eld-m 225 g load data
Hi. I just ordered some eld-m 225 grainers from midway to try out in my 300 wby. Does anyone have any load data that I can make use of? I am going to try IMR 7728ssc, R33, and Magnum. At the moment all I can find to go on is the 220 eld-x load data. I can make that work but I would rather not. My gun is a 24" vanguard. .361 freebore.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-02-2017, 11:20 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,253
    Re: Hornady eld-m 225 g load data
    I'm using a HBN coated 225 ELD in my 300 Weatherby. I started at 76.5 grains of IMR 7828 and worked up to 78.0 grains. I was getting 2970fps average at 78.0 grains.
    You might want to start lower at 75.0 grains and work up. I don't remember the COAL off of the top of my head. I was getting about 1 Moa and this rifle is capable of 1/2-3/4 Moa easy. So I went back and did another work up seated longer but have yet to test it.
    I was getting 2750 fps with 76.5 grains of IMR 7828 with the 225 BTHP and it was a awesome load with very good ballistics. So if I find accuracy at that velocity with these ELDs I will be happy.. If get accuracy at a higher node that's just a bonus...
    Again I'm working with HBN so my max will more than likely be higher than naked bullets. Plus I'm seating out long and loading single shot, so long that I will have to use the bolt release to eject a loaded round...
    __________________
    "Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

    An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

    Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

    Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

    The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


    Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

    For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Eld-m vs Eld-x accuracy comparison | .260 AI and 147 ELD-M powder selection?? »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:04 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC