Hornady 220 ELD-X in 300 WM - will not shoot
Unread 05-05-2017, 08:16 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2008
Posts: 19
Hornady 220 ELD-X in 300 WM - will not shoot
My standard load of 69gr Reloader 22 with a 200 gr Sierra Matchking shoots sub .5 at 100 yards and hold this accuracy out to 500 if I do my part but I've been experimenting with the new ELDX bullet and not having any luck.

The BEST group I had was 3.5 inches at 100 with the 220 ELDX over 77gr of retumbo and a .030 jump. At 500yds it was a 18" group if you can even call it a group.

Today I'm going to back down to 72 grains and see what it does unless anyone has any better ideas. I just can't believe there is this much difference between two loads. 210 Berger HVLD shoot better but only 1.5-2" at 100 - nothing like the matchking.

Any ideas or similar experiences?
Unread 05-05-2017, 12:17 PM
dmj dmj is online now
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 359
Re: Hornady 220 ELD-X in 300 WM - will not shoot
Do you know your barrel twist?
Unread 05-05-2017, 12:18 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2008
Posts: 19
Re: Hornady 220 ELD-X in 300 WM - will not shoot
1:10 - its a factory Sendero.
Unread 05-05-2017, 03:18 PM
dmj dmj is online now
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 359
Re: Hornady 220 ELD-X in 300 WM - will not shoot
I don't have any experience with the 220eldx. Hopefully someone with experience will chime in. Just wondered if your twist would stabilize the bullet. But 1:10 would probably be in the ball park. Know that it works with the berger 215 in both my 300 wm and 300 wsm.
