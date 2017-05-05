Hornady 220 ELD-X in 300 WM - will not shoot My standard load of 69gr Reloader 22 with a 200 gr Sierra Matchking shoots sub .5 at 100 yards and hold this accuracy out to 500 if I do my part but I've been experimenting with the new ELDX bullet and not having any luck.



The BEST group I had was 3.5 inches at 100 with the 220 ELDX over 77gr of retumbo and a .030 jump. At 500yds it was a 18" group if you can even call it a group.



Today I'm going to back down to 72 grains and see what it does unless anyone has any better ideas. I just can't believe there is this much difference between two loads. 210 Berger HVLD shoot better but only 1.5-2" at 100 - nothing like the matchking.



Any ideas or similar experiences?