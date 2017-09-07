Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Hornady 220 ELD-X
Unread 07-09-2017, 08:07 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 77
Hornady 220 ELD-X
Does any one have load data for a Remington 300 RUM and 220 ELD-X , can not find any thing
