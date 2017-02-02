     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Hornady 162 Eld-X vs. Eld-M
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Hornady 162 Eld-X vs. Eld-M
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-02-2017, 12:48 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 8
Hornady 162 Eld-X vs. Eld-M
I posted a thread awhile ago concerning accuracy and run-out factors with my model 70 Extreme Weather 7mm RM. Solved the run-out variation, and am now routinely under .001 run-out. My present question involves an accuracy difference between the X and M versions of the 162 gr Hornady bullets. Using 72 gr of Retumbo, 215M and Nosler or Norma cases at 3050 fps, each seated to just fit the magazine at 3.385". Thus, the Match bullet has a greater jump than the X bullet. Also, the M bullet has a slightly shorter bearing surface. I get 9/16" groups with the Match bullet and 1 1/2" groups with the X bullet. All component factors are the same for each loading. Yes, I know the variability of differing bullets, but I was wondering if anyone has experienced similar results. Also, has anyone had hunting experience with the 162 eld-m bullet?
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Bass Pro powder ? | Help...Neck sizing vs Bump sizing »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:39 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC