Hornady 162 Eld-X vs. Eld-M I posted a thread awhile ago concerning accuracy and run-out factors with my model 70 Extreme Weather 7mm RM. Solved the run-out variation, and am now routinely under .001 run-out. My present question involves an accuracy difference between the X and M versions of the 162 gr Hornady bullets. Using 72 gr of Retumbo, 215M and Nosler or Norma cases at 3050 fps, each seated to just fit the magazine at 3.385". Thus, the Match bullet has a greater jump than the X bullet. Also, the M bullet has a slightly shorter bearing surface. I get 9/16" groups with the Match bullet and 1 1/2" groups with the X bullet. All component factors are the same for each loading. Yes, I know the variability of differing bullets, but I was wondering if anyone has experienced similar results. Also, has anyone had hunting experience with the 162 eld-m bullet?