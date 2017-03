Re: honing out the neck of a die?



But honing the neck of the die may cause the neck to become hourglass shaped.



I bought a Forster FL .223 die with the intentions of sending it back and having the neck honed. But after checking the die with pin gauges and measuring the sized neck this dies neck did not need to be honed.



Read the link below and look at the charts neck diameters. My RCBS FL small base die had the largest neck diameter of any of my .223 dies.



Are Your Sizing Dies Overworking Your Rifle Brass? - MassReloading





FL Bushing Dies vs. Honed FL Dies

