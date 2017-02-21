Homemade Annealing Machine





Found a link to this machine on this site a bit back, looks like what I have been waiting for.







You Tube







Also AR-15.com had 13 pages of info on building one.





http://www.ar15.com/forums/t_6_42/43...ne.html&page=1





I think I'm going to build one with a hand feed so I can simplify the build. You have to be by the unit when operating anyway...





Anyone here every make one???

