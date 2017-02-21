Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Homemade Annealing Machine
02-21-2017
Homemade Annealing Machine
I have been considering try to anneal for years, now I have a couple hundred 300 RUM pieces that are getting up there in shot counts and are showing signs of needing annealing. Have always been concerned about getting consistent annealing throughout the neck without a $400 machine... finger test doesn't seem right to me either and I'm not working with molten lead, that does strange things to a person...


Found a link to this machine on this site a bit back, looks like what I have been waiting for.



You Tube



Also AR-15.com had 13 pages of info on building one.


http://www.ar15.com/forums/t_6_42/43...ne.html&page=1


I think I'm going to build one with a hand feed so I can simplify the build. You have to be by the unit when operating anyway...


Anyone here every make one???
Buckskin
