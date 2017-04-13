Hodgdon vs Hornady 6.5 Creedmoor Loads Searched around and couldn't locate any threads on the topic, but wanted to gain a better understanding. I just obtained a Ruger Scout in 6.5CM and got the loading equipment for it. Looking at Hodgdon's data, their max load for H4350 using 130gr bullets is less than Hornady's starting load. If I'm not mistaken, Nosler's data matches Hodgdon's. Question is, what's the deal? I know the usual "start low and work up slowly while watching for pressure" concept, and the usual thing of publishers trying to play it safe, but that is a huge difference. Anyone have further insight other than the usual suspects I mentioned?