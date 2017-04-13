Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Hodgdon vs Hornady 6.5 Creedmoor Loads
Unread 04-13-2017, 06:55 PM
Hodgdon vs Hornady 6.5 Creedmoor Loads
Searched around and couldn't locate any threads on the topic, but wanted to gain a better understanding. I just obtained a Ruger Scout in 6.5CM and got the loading equipment for it. Looking at Hodgdon's data, their max load for H4350 using 130gr bullets is less than Hornady's starting load. If I'm not mistaken, Nosler's data matches Hodgdon's. Question is, what's the deal? I know the usual "start low and work up slowly while watching for pressure" concept, and the usual thing of publishers trying to play it safe, but that is a huge difference. Anyone have further insight other than the usual suspects I mentioned?
Unread 04-13-2017, 07:27 PM
Re: Hodgdon vs Hornady 6.5 Creedmoor Loads
They are testing with different bullets and lots of powder.

Hodgdon and Nosler are using a 130 gr AB
Hornady is using a 129 SST ( In my book)
The SST bullets also have a cannelure which will diminish the effects of the bearing length some.

Different bullets can have significant differences in bearing length that can affect pressure. Nosler ABs tend to have long bearing surfaces.

Could call Hornady techsupport and ask what's up with that...
Unread 04-13-2017, 08:10 PM
Re: Hodgdon vs Hornady 6.5 Creedmoor Loads
Double checked my facts, and Nosler's data is actally similar to Hornady's. I loaded up 20 cartridges based upon Hodgdon's data before I got the latest Hornady manual, so now I'm worried they are under powered and might suffer from that weird detonation thing people see from time to time. My Lee manual doesn't list 130gr bullets, so I can't compare to it.
Unread 04-13-2017, 08:14 PM
Re: Hodgdon vs Hornady 6.5 Creedmoor Loads
It's only 20 cartridges, pull them. Then call Hodgdon and ask... What's up with that.
Unread 04-13-2017, 08:29 PM
Re: Hodgdon vs Hornady 6.5 Creedmoor Loads
4350 isn't that slow of a powder... shoot or pull, your choice... as long as they aren't way under... a book load that happens to be mild won't be bad in this little cartridge.

as to loads... I'd load 143 eld-x with h4350 (41gr.)... hdy brass and a 210 primer...
I tossed some together for my boy's creed, and they were shooting .68 moa (1.36" at 200yds)... I wasn't terribly steady and I haven't shot the rifle before; I believe this little ruger will go under 1/2 moa when I settle in with the rifle with good bags and still air.
Unread 04-13-2017, 10:27 PM
Re: Hodgdon vs Hornady 6.5 Creedmoor Loads
I loaded them to 37.2gr, I don't suppose that's too low. Thanks for the replies.
