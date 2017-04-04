High Plains Reloaded I want to give a huge thank you to Brandon McCullough from High Plains Reloaded. Brandon not only is one of the top guides in Colorado, he also loads up custom ammunition that is unbelievable. I have used several custom ammo companies in the past but his attention to detail and the time he takes to make sure he gets every ounce of performance and accuracy out of your rifle is top notch. I sent him my rifle (28 Nosler) and i got daily range reports with pictures from him, here are a few from 200yd zero. If your looking for a top notch custom ammo company give him a call



High Plains Reloaded

(719) 433-0466 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



