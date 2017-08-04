Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Hey wildcatters
Greetings, I have a question to those capable and willing to create wildcat cartridges.
I havent seen anything based on the 7.5x55 swiss cartridge in the wildcat department. Do any exist?. Military brass although being berdan primed is super stout. Ppu makes boxer primed brass which i use often. Question is why not neck this bad boy down to a 7mm, 6.5 , or even a 6mm , or up? A 338x55 ? The case has the same capacity (nearly) as the 06 and is shorter. Im guessing that the 55 milimeter length puts the cartridge between a short and long action negating the use of standard short actions, but at the same time we could use a long action and set a it up for some looooooong bullets. What say ye noble cartridge tinkerers? Sure many will say that there is no reason, it would be just like xxxxxx, but to me thats where all of the fun is. Let me know your thought. I will purchase the reamer and dies from anybody who wants to give it a go if it is within reason.
Because there are...

... no reliable source of good brass.

... no need for it.

... there are better cases available.

It might be fun for you... if so, dig up the money and do it, but it will be dead in the water before the first chamber is cut.

Wildcats made to fill a need do well, but wildcats made out of boredom die an early death.
Any not so negative thoughts?
Reply With Quote
I'm by no means an expert as I only have two wildcats at this time but I think you just answered your own question.

"IF" your heart is really into it, I say do it ... that's what wildcatting is all about.

Good luck on your endeavor and have fun with it.
Wildcat efforts should aim to improve a specific existing cartridge, or develop an entirely new cartridge, for a targeted use. It may sound like fun to change something for no more than the sake of that effort, but don't expect a big following there. And there are already way too many cartridges that make no sense at all today.

We have the 6.5x55, which IMO represents the perfect capacity for best in 26cal bullets. So then this capacity will not be perfect for best bullets in any other cal (again, IMO).
Also, this same capacity is achieved in 260Imp, opening the way for the Lapua brass in large and small primers. I did the same with 6.5wssm Imp, before Lapua 260 brass, but now that wssm brass is disappearing, it no longer makes sense to continue with it.
That's for 26cal.
Best for Larger cal bullets would require more capacity, or new action design(for way higher pressures).

You might wonder what I consider 'best'. Well it's best overall,, as it's not beaten(overall) by any other capacity. A 6Dasher provides this best capacity in 24cal, given that in broad performance consideration, no other 24cal cartridge beats it.
A 6PPC edges a 6Dasher in a very limited venue(PB BR). Same for variants of 243Imp(terminal). But the 6Dasher covers those areas very well(even while not best), and greatly defeats both in other areas(like LR accuracy & brass & barrel life).
If you were to score it across a pros/cons table, you could see this -before ever firing one.
Reply With Quote
With wildcatting, you may have both negative and positive, so here is my take on it.

Some reasons for wild catting.=

1 = To improve on performance.

2 = To be able to use other sources/calibers of brass.

3 = To have something that fills you needs better than anything available.

4 = To have something that no one else has.

5 = To find out the cause and effect of changing a cartridge.

The negative side can be =

1 = Having to fire form.

2 = Buy special dies.

3 = No load data to start with.

4 = Finding the best powder for the altered case.

5 = The most important thing , is to make all the right decisions when specking the chamber reamer.

There is no reason to wildcat a cartridge that cant be re loaded easily (Like a berdan primed case).

I recommend improving the original case design by changing the body taper (Less body taper helps minimize the bolt loading) and changing the shoulder angle to a steeper angle to increase brass life.

Keep the case head to neck shoulder dimension the same so you can use the original ammo and fire form at the same time with great accuracy.

Wild catting can be fun and rewarding if you choose wisely and don't get carried away.

J E CUSTOM
