Re: Hey wildcatters Wildcat efforts should aim to improve a specific existing cartridge, or develop an entirely new cartridge, for a targeted use. It may sound like fun to change something for no more than the sake of that effort, but don't expect a big following there. And there are already way too many cartridges that make no sense at all today.



We have the 6.5x55, which IMO represents the perfect capacity for best in 26cal bullets. So then this capacity will not be perfect for best bullets in any other cal (again, IMO).

Also, this same capacity is achieved in 260Imp, opening the way for the Lapua brass in large and small primers. I did the same with 6.5wssm Imp, before Lapua 260 brass, but now that wssm brass is disappearing, it no longer makes sense to continue with it.

That's for 26cal.

Best for Larger cal bullets would require more capacity, or new action design(for way higher pressures).



You might wonder what I consider 'best'. Well it's best overall,, as it's not beaten(overall) by any other capacity. A 6Dasher provides this best capacity in 24cal, given that in broad performance consideration, no other 24cal cartridge beats it.

A 6PPC edges a 6Dasher in a very limited venue(PB BR). Same for variants of 243Imp(terminal). But the 6Dasher covers those areas very well(even while not best), and greatly defeats both in other areas(like LR accuracy & brass & barrel life).

If you were to score it across a pros/cons table, you could see this -before ever firing one.