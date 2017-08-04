Hey wildcatters

Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Oldschool280
Any not so negative thoughts?
With wildcatting, you may have both negative and positive, so here is my take on it.
Some reasons for wild catting.=
1 = To improve on performance.
2 = To be able to use other sources/calibers of brass.
3 = To have something that fills you needs better than anything available.
4 = To have something that no one else has.
5 = To find out the cause and effect of changing a cartridge.
The negative side can be =
1 = Having to fire form.
2 = Buy special dies.
3 = No load data to start with.
4 = Finding the best powder for the altered case.
5 = The most important thing , is to make all the right decisions when specking the chamber reamer.
There is no reason to wildcat a cartridge that cant be re loaded easily (Like a berdan primed case).
I recommend improving the original case design by changing the body taper (Less body taper helps minimize the bolt loading) and changing the shoulder angle to a steeper angle to increase brass life.
Keep the case head to neck shoulder dimension the same so you can use the original ammo and fire form at the same time with great accuracy.
Wild catting can be fun and rewarding if you choose wisely and don't get carried away.
J E CUSTOM