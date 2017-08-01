Help reading this ladder

Edit: Sorry, the picture loaded rotated 90° counterclockwise.
Bone stock Savage 110 in .300win mag, wood stock, 24" barrel, no brake, 3x9 Burris. Shooting off bipod and bag.
After shooting 168gr Barnes for years I read Broz's 215 Berger thread a while ago and decided to give them a shot.
Range: 100m
Win brass once fired, annealed, trimmed, primer pockets uniformed, neck sized.
CCI 250
H1000
COL 3.68" .01" off the lands. Thanks Savage for a pretty nice length throat.
Pretty sure I'm looking at a decent node in the 75-76.5gr range, but I've never done a ladder before. Just a whole lotta guessing back in my early days when I stumbled onto a good load with the Barnes. So what say the experts?
Take a look at the sticky thread on the suggested methodology for loading Berger bullets. It's at the top of the list on this forum page. Follow that advice and the proper seating depth, ( in your rifle ), will show itself readily. There isn't much productive data to glean on your target, outside of that 0.01" off the rifling is not what you are looking for.
I have seen several 300 win rifles that shoot this bullet .3 MOA or better and there are reliably sourced photos on this site and several others that verify that potential. Expect your 24" rifle to be able to safely reach ~2,850fps, maybe a bit more.
I look forward to seeing your results! IMO you'll not look back once you get that 215 dialed in, they are simply a train wreck on the critters as well.
I would need to see your velocity's but I would load 4 shot groups from 77-78GR and shoot those at 300 yards all at different targets on the same level plan. Then pick from that. 100 is not going to tell you a whole lot.
I personally think shooting a ladder at 100 yds is a waste of time and money. The point of a real ladder is to find a node in which powder changes do not cause large velocity swings. You can not see that at 100 yds. If it were me I would start over at at least 400 preferably 600 or longer. If you absolutely made me put money on one of those with the picture only it would be 75 grains.