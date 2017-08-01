Re: Help reading this ladder Take a look at the sticky thread on the suggested methodology for loading Berger bullets. It's at the top of the list on this forum page. Follow that advice and the proper seating depth, ( in your rifle ), will show itself readily. There isn't much productive data to glean on your target, outside of that 0.01" off the rifling is not what you are looking for.

I have seen several 300 win rifles that shoot this bullet .3 MOA or better and there are reliably sourced photos on this site and several others that verify that potential. Expect your 24" rifle to be able to safely reach ~2,850fps, maybe a bit more.

I look forward to seeing your results! IMO you'll not look back once you get that 215 dialed in, they are simply a train wreck on the critters as well.