Re: help with pressure signs, loads below book minimum
All rifles vary on max pressure and velocity. Looks like a definite ejector mark on far right case. Couldn't make out charge weight. Also you didn't specify which charge was running around 2580 fps. That is max speed in Hogdon's data. Max speed usually means you're already into the max pressure range for your setup, regardless of charge weight. You can measure dimension changes on case diameter on loads that didn't show pressure against those that did, to confirm this. My best guess is to back off and try to find a lower node. If this is a full custom, it's not unusual to have them show pressure below book max charge weight. Good Luck
