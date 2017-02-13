help with pressure signs, loads below book minimum I'm loading for my 338 lapua mag. I am getting a ejector mark and every now and then a smear from the bolt. I am trying to figure out why i'm getting pressure even below the book minimum of if 82.7g of H1000. I loaded them up at 80g of H1000. the velocity is also consistent with what the book showed as 5g more power (85g). I tried different seating depths and they don't seem to have any affect on the pressure signs. Any ideas as to where the pressure is coming from, do i need to go to a slower burning powder? it seems consistent at 80g but the pressure is my concern. my specs are below.



stiller tac 338 action

rock creek 29" barrel 9.4 twist

lapua brass

300 Smk

80g H1000

federal 215 primers

3.015 base to ogive load length, gives me .020 jump

3 over the crono were 11ft/sec different. 2581, 2585, 2579

standard deviation with those rounds was just over 3



any ideas, drop down lower on the powdercharge till the ejector mark goes away and shoot it at a lower velocity. I'm getting tired of fighting pressure.



thanks for the help. i will try to add some pics of the back of the shells. I tried a few ata 80.5g H1000 and it was worse, very flat primers but still easy bolt lift.