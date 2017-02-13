Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


help with pressure signs, loads below book minimum
Unread 02-13-2017, 12:54 AM
help with pressure signs, loads below book minimum
I'm loading for my 338 lapua mag. I am getting a ejector mark and every now and then a smear from the bolt. I am trying to figure out why i'm getting pressure even below the book minimum of if 82.7g of H1000. I loaded them up at 80g of H1000. the velocity is also consistent with what the book showed as 5g more power (85g). I tried different seating depths and they don't seem to have any affect on the pressure signs. Any ideas as to where the pressure is coming from, do i need to go to a slower burning powder? it seems consistent at 80g but the pressure is my concern. my specs are below.

stiller tac 338 action
rock creek 29" barrel 9.4 twist
lapua brass
300 Smk
80g H1000
federal 215 primers
3.015 base to ogive load length, gives me .020 jump
3 over the crono were 11ft/sec different. 2581, 2585, 2579
standard deviation with those rounds was just over 3

any ideas, drop down lower on the powdercharge till the ejector mark goes away and shoot it at a lower velocity. I'm getting tired of fighting pressure.

thanks for the help. i will try to add some pics of the back of the shells. I tried a few ata 80.5g H1000 and it was worse, very flat primers but still easy bolt lift.
Unread 02-13-2017, 12:56 AM
Re: help with pressure signs, loads below book minimum
pic of the back end. hard to get a good pic on my phone for some reason. i can't get ejector marks to show on the pics.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
help with pressure signs, loads below book minimum-img_0347.jpg   help with pressure signs, loads below book minimum-img_0348.jpg  

Unread 02-13-2017, 05:04 AM
Re: help with pressure signs, loads below book minimum
All rifles vary on max pressure and velocity. Looks like a definite ejector mark on far right case. Couldn't make out charge weight. Also you didn't specify which charge was running around 2580 fps. That is max speed in Hogdon's data. Max speed usually means you're already into the max pressure range for your setup, regardless of charge weight. You can measure dimension changes on case diameter on loads that didn't show pressure against those that did, to confirm this. My best guess is to back off and try to find a lower node. If this is a full custom, it's not unusual to have them show pressure below book max charge weight. Good Luck
