     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Help with OCW test
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Help with OCW test
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-04-2017, 09:04 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 42
Help with OCW test
Today I went to the range and performed an OCW test with my .338 Edge using H1000, 300gr Berger OTMs, Bertram brass. Here are my results:

Velocities:
Group 1- 2710,2749,2743,2735
Group 2- 2747,2758,2730,2727
Group 3- 2761,2757,2795,2788
Group 4- 2769,2833,2780,2805
Group 5- 2820,2797,2813,2784
Group 6- 2800,2769,2787,2786

These groups are confusing me because of the velocity spread. Can someone please help me and tell me where I should load, or should I do another test? I've also posted a picture of the target labeled 1-6. The center is foulers.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Help with OCW test-ocw-results.jpg  
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-04-2017, 09:31 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2007
    Location: Wilmington NC
    Posts: 4,747
    Re: Help with OCW test
    Did you use a magnum primer?

    Your MV is all over the map.

    What distance?
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-04-2017, 09:55 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2012
    Location: High Plains
    Posts: 632
    Re: Help with OCW test
    What were the charge weights for each load?
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 01-04-2017, 10:06 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Apr 2015
    Posts: 42
    Re: Help with OCW test
    I am using CCI 250s and the powder weights are 89.3, 89.8, 90.4, 90.9, 91.4, 92.0. The bullets were just kissing the lands.

    The OCW was done at 100yds and the Chrony was set at a distance of 15ft from the muzzle
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « ELD-X Seating Depth Preferance | 300 Win Mag ELD-X load testing? »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:08 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC