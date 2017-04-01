Help with OCW test Today I went to the range and performed an OCW test with my .338 Edge using H1000, 300gr Berger OTMs, Bertram brass. Here are my results:



Velocities:

Group 1- 2710,2749,2743,2735

Group 2- 2747,2758,2730,2727

Group 3- 2761,2757,2795,2788

Group 4- 2769,2833,2780,2805

Group 5- 2820,2797,2813,2784

Group 6- 2800,2769,2787,2786



These groups are confusing me because of the velocity spread. Can someone please help me and tell me where I should load, or should I do another test? I've also posted a picture of the target labeled 1-6. The center is foulers.