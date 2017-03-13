Re: HeLp full length lee sizer die to short?? wtf Quote: blomqvistjs Originally Posted by okay. it was that easy. some guys told me their dies went over the case.. but i know they have expensive setups and maby custom dies. thanks 4 the help.



The reason you can't do this with other seating dies is because they also crimp the case mouth when adjusted further downward.



el matador in his posting above gave the instructions for seating and "not" crimping. I think the old thumb rule was to place a five cent nickel on the shell holder and screw the seater die down until it touched the nickel.



Bottom line, many reloaders will seat and crimp in separate operations to not effect bullet runout and deforming the neck or shoulder. And if you increase the bullet grip a crimp is not needed in most cases. Redding and Forster benchrest seating dies are adjusted until they contact the shell holder and then compressed even further.The reason you can't do this with other seating dies is because they also crimp the case mouth when adjusted further downward.el matador in his posting above gave the instructions for seating and "not" crimping. I think the old thumb rule was to place a five cent nickel on the shell holder and screw the seater die down until it touched the nickel.Bottom line, many reloaders will seat and crimp in separate operations to not effect bullet runout and deforming the neck or shoulder. And if you increase the bullet grip a crimp is not needed in most cases.