Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page HeLp full length lee sizer die to short?? wtf
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

HeLp full length lee sizer die to short?? wtf
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-13-2017, 10:01 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: finland - vasa
Posts: 27
HeLp full length lee sizer die to short?? wtf
bought lee pacesetter as i was new to reloading
pacesetter 2die set came in a red box
but when trying reload 300gr lapua mag
i cant set them long enough when my die touch the holder.
what to do? i have no other dies at this moment.

it was some limited production dies.

same. time bought some rgb 308 dies wich works great
for my l1a1 (fn fal)
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-13-2017, 11:27 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 459
Re: HeLp full length lee sizer die to short?? wtf
The bullet seating die should not touch your shell holder. Here's how I set up my regular seating dies:

1) Place empty brass in shell holder and raise the ram.
2) Screw in seating die until it hits the brass. Then back off 1/2 turn. Tighten lock ring.
3) Back off bullet seating ram several turns.
4) Fill a case with powder, seat a bullet and measure OAL. Adjust seating ram as needed.

If you are going to crimp the brass into a cannelure there are some additional steps.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-13-2017, 11:39 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 63
Re: HeLp full length lee sizer die to short?? wtf
Quote:
Originally Posted by el matador View Post
The bullet seating die should not touch your shell holder. Here's how I set up my regular seating dies:

1) Place empty brass in shell holder and raise the ram.
2) Screw in seating die until it hits the brass. Then back off 1/2 turn. Tighten lock ring.
3) Back off bullet seating ram several turns.
4) Fill a case with powder, seat a bullet and measure OAL. Adjust seating ram as needed.

If you are going to crimp the brass into a cannelure there are some additional steps.
This is the way it's done alright. If you have a problem after doing this then the die is not right.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-13-2017, 11:58 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: finland - vasa
Posts: 27
Re: HeLp full length lee sizer die to short?? wtf
okay. it was that easy. some guys told me their dies went over the case.. but i know they have expensive setups and maby custom dies. thanks 4 the help.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 03-13-2017, 12:38 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,700
Re: HeLp full length lee sizer die to short?? wtf
b, all new die sets are accompanied with an instruction sheet which will explain the same procedure El Matador described. I saw a novice reloader do the same thing you did and crushed several cases before he called my son for help. We all have made similar mistakes, hopefully we all learn from them. Good luck
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 03-13-2017, 01:28 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: finland - vasa
Posts: 27
Re: HeLp full length lee sizer die to short?? wtf
i need to messure it tonight or in the morning.. would not surprise me if i have them setup after all bbut it hit me when i saw som dies thay wen all the way down
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 03-13-2017, 03:07 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 228
Re: HeLp full length lee sizer die to short?? wtf
Quote:
Originally Posted by blomqvistjs View Post
okay. it was that easy. some guys told me their dies went over the case.. but i know they have expensive setups and maby custom dies. thanks 4 the help.
Redding and Forster benchrest seating dies are adjusted until they contact the shell holder and then compressed even further.

The reason you can't do this with other seating dies is because they also crimp the case mouth when adjusted further downward.

el matador in his posting above gave the instructions for seating and "not" crimping. I think the old thumb rule was to place a five cent nickel on the shell holder and screw the seater die down until it touched the nickel.

Bottom line, many reloaders will seat and crimp in separate operations to not effect bullet runout and deforming the neck or shoulder. And if you increase the bullet grip a crimp is not needed in most cases.
Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

Bookmarks

« Supporting the QuickLoad + QuickDesign maker | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:48 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC