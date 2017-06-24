Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Help with 6mm Creedmoor
06-24-2017, 04:56 PM
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 5
Help with 6mm Creedmoor
Found a 6 Creedmoor for too good a deal to pass up. My problem now is working up a load and finding starting & max data. I am planning on using this for varmints and deer hunting mostly. I have some Nosler 80gr BT Varmints and Berger 105gr VLD Hunting along with RL-17, Varget, and H1000 on hand. My thought is to use RL-17 for 105s, and Varget for 80s and maybe 105s. Does anyone have any experience with these setups. And no, I can't find H4350 around me lol. I'm less concerned about the 105s, but would really appreciate input on the varmint load.
