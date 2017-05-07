Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



07-05-2017, 09:45 AM
Help with 338 LM
I have just had a 338LM rifle built (Defiance Deviant Tactical action, 28 MTU 1/9.3 Bartlein barrel, Triggetech trigger, XLR Chassis). As a disclosure I am new to all things 338LM, but not to shooting. I have some questions regarding OAL and wanted to make sure I wont get in trouble.

My rifle COAL is 3.810, the magazine system has an inner length of 3.750 but usable probably 3.730. I bought a box of commercial ammo and the length of the rounds is 3.620 !!! Which seems like an excesive jump. Having said that I have no idea and this might be perfectly ok in this caliber.

The question is if I load to magazine length, say 3.730 (jump ~0.080) would that affect accuracy greatly? Finally, what about those commercial rounds (Hornady with ELD-M 285 gr) and that gigantic jump ?

Any help will be greatly appreciated. Thanks a lot.
07-05-2017, 11:37 AM
Re: Help with 338 LM
some rifle / ammo combinations shoot well with a long jump . I shoot 300 gr berger elite hunter bullets in my Lapua , I think I'm jumping them .020 . all you can do is give the ammo a try and see how it shoots .
07-05-2017, 12:59 PM
Re: Help with 338 LM
I shoot a single shot 338 Lapua so mag length doesn't matter to me. But I do jump the 285 ELD quite a bit. Not sure how far, I just haven't measured it yet. I have to jam the 300 OTM to get good accuracy.
I suggest starting at mag length and work your way back to see if you can find a seating depth you like.
07-05-2017, 02:05 PM
Re: Help with 338 LM
Excess jump is certainly not dangerous and may work great. Bang away.
