Help with 338 LM I have just had a 338LM rifle built (Defiance Deviant Tactical action, 28 MTU 1/9.3 Bartlein barrel, Triggetech trigger, XLR Chassis). As a disclosure I am new to all things 338LM, but not to shooting. I have some questions regarding OAL and wanted to make sure I wont get in trouble.



My rifle COAL is 3.810, the magazine system has an inner length of 3.750 but usable probably 3.730. I bought a box of commercial ammo and the length of the rounds is 3.620 !!! Which seems like an excesive jump. Having said that I have no idea and this might be perfectly ok in this caliber.



The question is if I load to magazine length, say 3.730 (jump ~0.080) would that affect accuracy greatly? Finally, what about those commercial rounds (Hornady with ELD-M 285 gr) and that gigantic jump ?



Any help will be greatly appreciated. Thanks a lot.