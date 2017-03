Help with 338 lapua improved load data. So i finally got all my brass fireformed for the .338 Lapua improved 40 deg. This is my first custom and I cant find any load data for it. I have 2 different loads that were shooting great during fireforming (one with Retumbo & one with US869) . Is there a % that I can safely increase powder based off of a standard lapua load? Any input is appreciated.