Re: HBN powder coating anyone?? I started coating w hBN a few years ago. My initial reasoning was to find a way to make the bullet release from the case identical whether the round was loaded yesterday or a year ago. That objective has been met.



A secondary concern was finding a way to extend barrel life. My experience with various types of precision machinery has taught me that lack of lubrication resulting in metal to metal contact meant something is about to become junk in a very short time. I've been using hBN on my bullets and as a bore treatment on a 260 Rem since it was re-barreled. we're just short of 500 down the tube as of today. Using a bore scope has shown me there is almost no wear at the throat.



Es and SD are always single digit on this rifle too. The last batch of 100 rounds I loaded had a SD of 2 the day after it was loaded last fall. I checked it again a few weeks ago and it was 3 with only a 2fps change in average velocity. As Gohring has said too, barrel doesn't heat up as fast. shot in a few matches last summer where one could shoot a dozen rounds in just a few minutes. Barrel was warm but not scorching.



If you have the determination and the patience to do all the little steps that will make the final coating the best it can be, you will not be disappointed.



