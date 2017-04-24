Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Reloading
Reloading

HBN powder coating anyone??
04-24-2017, 06:42 PM
HBN powder coating anyone??
Is anyone using Hexgonal Boron Nitride powder to coat their bullets and bore?

I plan to begin doing it in May.

Eric B.
Last edited by Litehiker; 04-24-2017 at 09:16 PM.
04-24-2017, 07:08 PM
Re: HBN powder coating anyone??
I coat every cartridge I own except my Colt Hbar, that's because I use it for 550 yard comp with 68 grain bullets and also use bulk 55 grain plinking ammo.
I have noticed all benefits and no negatives from doing so.
Low ES
Low SDs
High velocity with noticeably cooler barrel.
04-24-2017, 08:05 PM
Re: HBN powder coating anyone??
I started coating w hBN a few years ago. My initial reasoning was to find a way to make the bullet release from the case identical whether the round was loaded yesterday or a year ago. That objective has been met.

A secondary concern was finding a way to extend barrel life. My experience with various types of precision machinery has taught me that lack of lubrication resulting in metal to metal contact meant something is about to become junk in a very short time. I've been using hBN on my bullets and as a bore treatment on a 260 Rem since it was re-barreled. we're just short of 500 down the tube as of today. Using a bore scope has shown me there is almost no wear at the throat.

Es and SD are always single digit on this rifle too. The last batch of 100 rounds I loaded had a SD of 2 the day after it was loaded last fall. I checked it again a few weeks ago and it was 3 with only a 2fps change in average velocity. As Gohring has said too, barrel doesn't heat up as fast. shot in a few matches last summer where one could shoot a dozen rounds in just a few minutes. Barrel was warm but not scorching.

If you have the determination and the patience to do all the little steps that will make the final coating the best it can be, you will not be disappointed.

Pete
04-24-2017, 09:26 PM
Re: HBN powder coating anyone??
Thanks gents.
And yes, I'm willing to do the necessary "ceremonies" HBN requires.
After watching David Tubb's sales video and the excellent instructional video on Long Range Only I'm sold on HBN.

I have a 6.5 CM Ruger Precision Rifle (280 rounds through it) and a 6.5 CM Ruger American Predator(45 rounds down the barrel) so my first HBN rounds will be in 6.5 CM.

Later I'll load with HBN for my .300 Win mag HS Precision target rifle when I try Berger 230 gr. Hybrids.

I'll clean all barrels thoroughly of carbon and copper. If any barrel shoots less well after this cleaning I'll "smooth" it out by fire lapping with my NECO kit. That's because I'll assume it shot better with a moderate copper buildup that made the barrel smoother.

Eric B.
04-24-2017, 09:30 PM
Re: HBN powder coating anyone??
Thanks gents.
And yes, I'm willing to do the necessary "ceremonies" HBN requires.
After watching David Tubb's sales video and the excellent instructional video on Long Range Only I'm sold on HBN.

I have a 6.5 CM Ruger Precision Rifle (280 rounds through it) and a 6.5 CM Ruger American Predator(45 rounds down the barrel) so my first HBN rounds will be in 6.5 CM.

Later I'll load with HBN for my .300 Win mag HS Precision target rifle when I try Berger 230 gr. Hybrids.

I'll clean all barrels thoroughly of carbon and copper. If any barrel shoots less well after this cleaning I'll "smooth" it out by fire lapping with my NECO kit. That's because I'll assume it shot better with a moderate copper buildup that made the barrel smoother.

Eric B.
If you have a fire lapping kit, feel free to use it.
But.... I believe it won't be necessary because the HBN will fill in the voids the copper used to fill. It may take a few rounds, but it will fill in. Another thing about HBN is its corrosive inhibitor ability. You won't have to use oil or other anti rust chemicals in the bore after treating..
04-24-2017, 09:46 PM
Re: HBN powder coating anyone??
Yes.

And I contributed to this Thread, which would be good reading if you're just starting out: Hexagonal Boron Nitride
04-24-2017, 11:11 PM
Re: HBN powder coating anyone??
It works ok and is clean to use however I do not believe it has any anti corrosive ability and people should be careful that corrosion is not going on under the coating .
I have not done any work on identifying the chemical reactions that may or may not take place inside the hot bore environment using HBN . I personally would not just assume that it fights corrosion as it would need to seal out oxygen and I am not sure it would do that . Moly does not do that perfectly and it's a way thicker layer .
Subsonic 308 loads | 6.5 x 47 Lapua Reloading
