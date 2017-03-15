Hand priming tool. I've been using the same original Lee hand priming tool that I started reloading with, no complaints . Thousands and tens of thousands of cases primed with this thing. I think I'm finally wearing it out.

I did a short search and read a bunch of reviews on MidwayUSA.

It seems that Lee has changed their product and will not be buying their new re-disigned tool.

What did catch my eye was the Frankfort Arsenal priming tool with the adjustable seating dial. Does anyone have good or bad things to say about it?

Thanks in advance.

