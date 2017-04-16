Hammer bullets, intresting results! I just wanted to share some intresting results I had the other day with the new hammer bullets. I bought a box of 155 grn hunters in .284 caliber for my 7 rem mag. This is a factory remington model 700 with a sporter barrel. I was using H-1000 and fed 215m primers. I was doing the OCW method so every bullet I shot progressively went up in powder charge by 1/2 grain. I started low and worked up monitoring my pressure as well looking at the velocity on my chronograph. Starting at around 2800 fps the first three shots measured around 1/2 moa at 100 yards. Impressive vertical group for all being a different powder charges. Then shots 4 thru 6 I found the same results. Another very small vertical group but slightly higher up on the paper. The faster the bullets came out the bullets would simply hit higher. But the groups did not move left or right. Literally stacking them in there. This continued until I quit shooting at over 3200 fps. I had absolutely no signs of pressure and I was amazed at how much faster these bullets where than the traditional ones I have shot. I am unsure how fast you could push these things out of a 7RM but I didn't have a need to try and get that much velocity so I stopped just to be safe. I loaded these .020 off of the lands and simply shot ragged holes. I haven't had time to make more using all the same powder charge but when I do I will post results. My first impression of theses new hammers couldn't be better. I've shot all kinds of bullets and these by far have been the easiest to work with. All shots where done off of a bench using a bipod and rear bag. I couldn't be more happy with the results thus far and as soon as I can get back out there I will get more data. To be continued... One last thing I experienced with this new company was excellent customer service and very fast responses to all my questions.