H4350 velocity testing - velocit versus consistency Using a LabRadar chrono, I tested 4 different lots of H4350 all with exactly the same charge and all with brand new Lapua brass. As you can see, the velocities varied somewhat. While I was tend to favor the lot with the higher velocity (Lot 5672) I do wonder if selecting the batch with the best SD (Lot 5666) will give me the best chance at tighter groups.



I'm interested in whether SD (Standard Deviation) difference is large enough to be meaningful? Or is it pretty much inconsequential?



BTW - ES stands for Extreme Spread in case you were wondering. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger