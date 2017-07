H1000 Problems A few months back I switched from H4350 to H1000 in my .243. I made the change in an effort to preserve barrel life. I typically shoot steel from 200 yds to 1000yds. I had a good load with 4350 but was able to find a good load with H1000 and get a little more velocity. I have shot approx the last 600 rounds with the H1000 at a velocity of 3081 fps with SD under 10. This weekend I noticed some changes....rifle heating up, shots making higher than normal impacts and a little more punch than normal. When I got home I went to verify my velocities and was averaging over 3200fps and my groups had gone to crap. Yes, it was warm this weekend but only about 20 degrees warmer than when I originally chronoed this load. I couldn't figure it out but finally did. I remembered when I opened the last pound of H1000 it appeared to be smaller in terms of granule size and yes a different lot number. This seems extreme and maybe a bit dangerous. Has anyone else seen this extreme difference in lot numbers? I can grasp small changes in lot numbers but this seems like a powder with a completely different burn rate. One more thing I noticed is that it seemed to be dirtier than normal. I kinda feel like the powder container was filled with a different powder...hmmm. Maybe all powder companies should seal the powder to keep from being tampered with. Granted that prob didn't happen but something isn't right.