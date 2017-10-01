groups suddenly opened up I need some help with a problem. The problem is that I am finalizing a load for a rifle and the last 3 sessions at the range with the rifle has resulted in MUCH bigger groups. At 60 thou off the lands, before the last 3 sessions the groups were about 3/4 to 1 inch at 100 yards. In the last 3 sessions they are 1 to 3 inches. Same load as before. I shoot off a bench with a front shooting rest and rear bag. I also shoot a 300 win mag off the same shooting setup and it will shoot about 1/2 inch groups at 100 yards.



Here's the rifle: Rem 700 22-250 heavy sporter barrel (not bull barrel), H-S Precision stock with aluminum pillars, Nikon 4.5-14 Buckmaster BDC scope, trigger set at about 3 pounds (by a gunsmith).



Load: Nosler Ballistic Tip Varmint 55 grain, Varget powder 34.7 grains, Winchester large rifle primer, Norma brass.



Here is what I've checked/tried: different scope, both fouled and clean barrel, checked screws on bases and rings, checked action screws, bullet runout is 1/2 to 1 1/2 thou, case mouth runout on loaded rounds is about 3 thou, case mouth thickness varies by only about 1 thou, can put 2 dollar bills between barrel and stock, brass before and after annealing, avg muzzle velocity is about the same, standard deviation of velocity runs 10 to 15, barrel has about 200 rounds thru it



I found the best powder charge with ladder tests. Then I tried different seating depths and found 60 thou off the lands was the best. In the last 3 sessions I have been trying 60 and 70 thou off the lands.



I'm stumped. Anyone has any suggestions???

Many thanks in advance.