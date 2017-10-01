     close
groups suddenly opened up
01-10-2017, 04:17 AM
Join Date: May 2013
Posts: 160
groups suddenly opened up
I need some help with a problem. The problem is that I am finalizing a load for a rifle and the last 3 sessions at the range with the rifle has resulted in MUCH bigger groups. At 60 thou off the lands, before the last 3 sessions the groups were about 3/4 to 1 inch at 100 yards. In the last 3 sessions they are 1 to 3 inches. Same load as before. I shoot off a bench with a front shooting rest and rear bag. I also shoot a 300 win mag off the same shooting setup and it will shoot about 1/2 inch groups at 100 yards.

Here's the rifle: Rem 700 22-250 heavy sporter barrel (not bull barrel), H-S Precision stock with aluminum pillars, Nikon 4.5-14 Buckmaster BDC scope, trigger set at about 3 pounds (by a gunsmith).

Load: Nosler Ballistic Tip Varmint 55 grain, Varget powder 34.7 grains, Winchester large rifle primer, Norma brass.

Here is what I've checked/tried: different scope, both fouled and clean barrel, checked screws on bases and rings, checked action screws, bullet runout is 1/2 to 1 1/2 thou, case mouth runout on loaded rounds is about 3 thou, case mouth thickness varies by only about 1 thou, can put 2 dollar bills between barrel and stock, brass before and after annealing, avg muzzle velocity is about the same, standard deviation of velocity runs 10 to 15, barrel has about 200 rounds thru it

I found the best powder charge with ladder tests. Then I tried different seating depths and found 60 thou off the lands was the best. In the last 3 sessions I have been trying 60 and 70 thou off the lands.

I'm stumped. Anyone has any suggestions???
Many thanks in advance.
    01-10-2017, 05:19 AM
    Join Date: Dec 2010
    Posts: 188
    Re: groups suddenly opened up
    It has gotten colder, any chance the weather had a effect on your action screws, meaning did you check the torque settings for your new H-S Precision stock?

    My second guess would be a carbon or copper buildup. Something changed how the barrel is vibrating and your node.

    Long Range Shooting: Optimizing Your precision rifle
    https://thearmsguide.com/6047/long-range-weapon-system-how-to-configure-your-bolt-action-rifle-to-shoot-long-range-part-2/up
    01-10-2017, 06:08 AM
    Join Date: May 2013
    Posts: 160
    Re: groups suddenly opened up
    BIGEDP51,
    Temperature. Yes, the last 3 sessions has been colder than before. The last 3 sessions has been between 20 and 35 degrees. Before that the temps were 40 to mid 50s. I checked the torque of the action screws after next to the last session. IE 2 sessions ago, so I have shot it in cooler temps after re-torqueing the action screws. But that was a good thought.

    I cleaned the rifle before the last session. I did get a lot of carbon and copper. Maybe I need to clean it thoroughly again. I'll try that.

    Thanks for the input.
