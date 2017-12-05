Got a little lucky

Been developing loads for my newly acquired T3 Light in 300WSM. First powders I tried didn't produce acceptable accuracy, granted none turned in a group larger than 1.8", but the only powder giving me good accuracy was RL-17. But the only reload with it that was giving above average accuracy also gave me a hard bolt lift, but based on my past reloading experience, the T3's reputation for accuracy and the fact that Federal's Power Shock factory ammo was at a tie for my best reload and just flat outshot all others, I knew I must look at other powders.
For no other reason I can think of save for the convenience of availability, I decided to give IMR4831 a try as I had two unopened 1lb jugs of it I got in past a trade. Made up three different reloads based on my Nosler Volume 5 manual of suggested loads.
The load that produced best was also listed as maximum safe in the Nosler V5 manual. That load is:
67.5 grains IMR4831
180 NBT
Federal 215
Chrono MV average of 3088fps
Although I have been reloading for 30+ years now, I still am what I describe as an basic level reloader that in turn produced basic level reloads. By basic I mean I don't weight sort my brass, I use Winchester or Federal brass that most consider as basic quality brass, I use what most would consider basic level reloading dies in I use Lee Collet neck sizing dies instead of Redding neck bushing or competition bullet seating dies (I do however use Redding body only sizing dies) and I don't turn the outside of my case necks.
The pictures I am posting is of the average group of the day with the above load and the best group of the day.
Forgot to add the days range conditions.
Temp was low of 42* to a high of 54*
Wind was quite mild 5-10MPH at my back
Humidity was hovering around 80-85%
What caught my attention about the IMR4831 was it's consistent shot to shot MV in that it never varied more than 43 FPS . I was also surprised by the fact my two other loadings using IMR4831 both produced nearly identical sized (one at 67.2grns) and 1.05" (the other at 66.5grns) and 1.07" and shaped groups.
All totaled it took me less than 50 reloads to find a more than acceptable reload for my new Tikka, so I am satisfied and happy beyond measure. I chose my bullet seating depth based on my magazine length and thankfully it worked out well.
One thing about RL-17 worth mentioning is I was 1.0 grain below Alliant recommended max and was getting well OVER 3100 FPS/MV, but as I said stiff bolt lift.