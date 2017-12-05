Got a little lucky Been developing loads for my newly acquired T3 Light in 300WSM. First powders I tried didn't produce acceptable accuracy, granted none turned in a group larger than 1.8", but the only powder giving me good accuracy was RL-17. But the only reload with it that was giving above average accuracy also gave me a hard bolt lift, but based on my past reloading experience, the T3's reputation for accuracy and the fact that Federal's Power Shock factory ammo was at a tie for my best reload and just flat outshot all others, I knew I must look at other powders.



For no other reason I can think of save for the convenience of availability, I decided to give IMR4831 a try as I had two unopened 1lb jugs of it I got in past a trade. Made up three different reloads based on my Nosler Volume 5 manual of suggested loads.



The load that produced best was also listed as maximum safe in the Nosler V5 manual. That load is:

67.5 grains IMR4831

180 NBT

Federal 215

Chrono MV average of 3088fps



Although I have been reloading for 30+ years now, I still am what I describe as an basic level reloader that in turn produced basic level reloads. By basic I mean I don't weight sort my brass, I use Winchester or Federal brass that most consider as basic quality brass, I use what most would consider basic level reloading dies in I use Lee Collet neck sizing dies instead of Redding neck bushing or competition bullet seating dies (I do however use Redding body only sizing dies) and I don't turn the outside of my case necks.



The pictures I am posting is of the average group of the day with the above load and the best group of the day. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



