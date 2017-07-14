Re: Getting started reloading Quote: 68w Originally Posted by So you would recommend buying piece by piece instead of the kit route? Would a turret press be more advantageous for buy once cry once or should I stick with a single stage. I usually go through an average of 20-40 rounds per month.

Your 20 - 40 rounds a month puts you right on the edge of whether or not it's cost effective to reload, IMO. A good single stage press (RCBS Rock Chucker) some quality dies (Redding, RCBS) a good quality powder scale (RCBS 500 Mechanical Powder Scale) a brass tumbler (Cabela's Model 400 Vibratory Case Tumbler Kit) Case Trmmer (Lyman Universal Trimmer) Primer Seater (K&M Primer Deluxe Hand Priming Tool) Primer Pocket cleaning tool (RCBS Primer Pocket Brush Combo) along with some brass, bullets, primers and powder should get you started.

$600 give or take and you're on your way.

Take it slow, buy the best you can afford, and don't add to your gear until you're certain what your adding is truly necessary.

If you haunt the various shooting forums you can post WTB threads and save some money buying used gear.

(Don't forget the case lube) The type of press you select should be based upon the type of shooting you intend to do and how much accuracy you want to build into your loads. Turret presses, while suitable for some types of reloading, have a lot of moving parts that can be difficult to keep "tuned" and tuning every aspect of a load can be critical to some shooters.





