Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Getting started reloading
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Getting started reloading
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-14-2017, 07:20 PM
68w 68w is offline
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Eastern kansas
Posts: 36
Getting started reloading
I have had interest in a lot of calibers that are for reloaders or the rich only. Lately I've been fancying a 264 win mag or 257 Weatherby. I use 243, 223, 9mm and 10mm but have always used factory ammo. Doing some shopping for single stage starter kits Lee had a lot of pretty cheap options, but I had my eye on Redding. About 380 before powders brass bullets etc. I'm not knowledgeable enough to know if there's more "necessary" equipment that is not included outside of dies. Price to get started looked to be around 700 bucks. Is it worth it, and if so how can I convince my wife of this. Advice welcomed tyia
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-14-2017, 08:23 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,985
Re: Getting started reloading
68, with the exception of uncommon calibers, brass is the only variable in reloading. You still need bullets, powder, and primers for any caliber. Regardless the reloading "kit" there's none available with everything you need and you will be buying more and more till you die (upgrading is how I explain this phenomenon to my wife). Redding is very good quality. Good luck
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-14-2017, 09:08 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 1,023
Re: Getting started reloading
My advice is do not buy anything while you lack knowledge because you will make mistakes and buy stuff you wish later you had not .
Study and research the process until you learn the different ways and options then decide what suits you best . Redding is a very good place to start .
Buying cheap stuff is not cheap in teh long run . I still have Redding gear I bought 45 years ago and it still works perfect .
The only kits I would approve off is Redding and RCBS although I don't like kits at all . If you don't use much ammo then reloading will not save money in the short term but will save in the long term . If you use a lot of ammo it will save money in the short to medium term .
The benefits should not be just money as improved accuracy and ammo performance is also a big benefit .
Never trust sales people they want to sell you what they have no whats best for you. Learn what is best for you and don't be swayed by anyone.
Knowledge is power , ignorance costs you dearly . Don't be in a hurry to purchase , take your time.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 07-14-2017, 09:27 PM
68w 68w is offline
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Eastern kansas
Posts: 36
Re: Getting started reloading
So you would recommend buying piece by piece instead of the kit route? Would a turret press be more advantageous for buy once cry once or should I stick with a single stage. I usually go through an average of 20-40 rounds per month.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 07-14-2017, 09:59 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: High Plains
Posts: 746
Re: Getting started reloading
You would be fine with a single stage for a rate of 20 - 40 rounds per month. It would take a while to "pay for" the equipment but one of the benefits of reloading is being able to tune a load to a firearm.

Aside from the press and dies I regularly use the following items:

tumbler to clean brass
dial caliper for dimensional measurements
scale to measure charge weights
powder trickler
case trimmer
primer pocket cleaner
lube pad and lube
bullet comparator
I use an old pistol case for a case length gauge.

Then there is the primers, powder, and bullets.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 07-14-2017, 10:32 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,274
Re: Getting started reloading
Quote:
Originally Posted by 68w View Post
So you would recommend buying piece by piece instead of the kit route? Would a turret press be more advantageous for buy once cry once or should I stick with a single stage. I usually go through an average of 20-40 rounds per month.
The type of press you select should be based upon the type of shooting you intend to do and how much accuracy you want to build into your loads. Turret presses, while suitable for some types of reloading, have a lot of moving parts that can be difficult to keep "tuned" and tuning every aspect of a load can be critical to some shooters.
Your 20 - 40 rounds a month puts you right on the edge of whether or not it's cost effective to reload, IMO. A good single stage press (RCBS Rock Chucker) some quality dies (Redding, RCBS) a good quality powder scale (RCBS 500 Mechanical Powder Scale) a brass tumbler (Cabela's Model 400 Vibratory Case Tumbler Kit) Case Trmmer (Lyman Universal Trimmer) Primer Seater (K&M Primer Deluxe Hand Priming Tool) Primer Pocket cleaning tool (RCBS Primer Pocket Brush Combo) along with some brass, bullets, primers and powder should get you started.
$600 give or take and you're on your way.
Take it slow, buy the best you can afford, and don't add to your gear until you're certain what your adding is truly necessary.
If you haunt the various shooting forums you can post WTB threads and save some money buying used gear.
(Don't forget the case lube)
__________________


I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 30/06 Springfield | .300 wsm Brass »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:29 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC