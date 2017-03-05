Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from VLD bullets in Your Rifle

Quote:
|
Originally Posted by vitaminado
Load 24 rounds at the following COAL if you are a hunter (pulling a bullet out of the case with your rifling while in the field can be a hunt ending event which must be avoided) or a competition shooter who worries about pulling a bullet during a match:
1. .010 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds
2. .050 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds
3. .090 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds
4. .130 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds
Shoot 2 (separate) 3 shot groups in fair conditions to see how they group. The remarkable reality of this test is that one of these 4 COALs will outperform the other three by a considerable margin. Once you know which one of these 4 COAL shoots best then you can tweak the COAL +/- .002 or .005. Taking the time to set this test up will pay off when you find that your rifle is capable of shooting the VLD bullets very well (even at 100 yards).
I want to follow this method to get a good load in my 338 wm.
bullet hornady sst 200gr
I have a doubt:
With what initial charge of powder do I test?
This is the reload table that has sent the powder RS.
Is the powder we have in Spain at the moment
I followed that rule in my 28 Nosler, I wasted a lot of powder and bullets. My rifle and what I am reading in various forums, the most accurate are between .020 and .010 jump. My rifle likes .020. If you notice, in the above scenario, you go from .010 to .030, that is what cost me more powder and bullets, the group was no better for my rifle from those two settings and following through with the others did no better. Then went back and loaded some in .020 is when I found it. To save you some time and expense, I would do as the another person suggested and load some at Max OAL and go from there.