Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from VLD bullets in Your Rifle
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from VLD bullets in Your Rifle
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-03-2017, 03:43 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 30
Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from VLD bullets in Your Rifle
Load 24 rounds at the following COAL if you are a hunter (pulling a bullet out of the case with your rifling while in the field can be a hunt ending event which must be avoided) or a competition shooter who worries about pulling a bullet during a match:
1. .010 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds
2. .050 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds
3. .090 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds
4. .130 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds

Shoot 2 (separate) 3 shot groups in fair conditions to see how they group. The remarkable reality of this test is that one of these 4 COALs will outperform the other three by a considerable margin. Once you know which one of these 4 COAL shoots best then you can tweak the COAL +/- .002 or .005. Taking the time to set this test up will pay off when you find that your rifle is capable of shooting the VLD bullets very well (even at 100 yards).

I want to follow this method to get a good load in my 338 wm.
bullet hornady sst 200gr
I have a doubt:
With what initial charge of powder do I test?
This is the reload table that has sent the powder RS.
Is the powder we have in Spain at the moment
Last edited by vitaminado; 05-03-2017 at 04:35 AM.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-03-2017, 07:42 AM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,861
Re: Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from VLD bullets in Your Rifle
There are different thoughts on what order to do this. I do my load work up at the longest oal and then adjust seating depth shorter to tighten the group.

I will add one other thing. If it does not group well with 2 shots there is no point in shooting more. Just a waste of resources. Unless you made a poor shot.

Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-03-2017, 07:55 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 25
Re: Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from VLD bullets in Your Rifle
Quote:
Originally Posted by vitaminado View Post
Load 24 rounds at the following COAL if you are a hunter (pulling a bullet out of the case with your rifling while in the field can be a hunt ending event which must be avoided) or a competition shooter who worries about pulling a bullet during a match:
1. .010 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds
2. .050 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds
3. .090 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds
4. .130 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds

Shoot 2 (separate) 3 shot groups in fair conditions to see how they group. The remarkable reality of this test is that one of these 4 COALs will outperform the other three by a considerable margin. Once you know which one of these 4 COAL shoots best then you can tweak the COAL +/- .002 or .005. Taking the time to set this test up will pay off when you find that your rifle is capable of shooting the VLD bullets very well (even at 100 yards).

I want to follow this method to get a good load in my 338 wm.
bullet hornady sst 200gr
I have a doubt:
With what initial charge of powder do I test?
This is the reload table that has sent the powder RS.
Is the powder we have in Spain at the moment
I followed that rule in my 28 Nosler, I wasted a lot of powder and bullets. My rifle and what I am reading in various forums, the most accurate are between .020 and .010 jump. My rifle likes .020. If you notice, in the above scenario, you go from .010 to .030, that is what cost me more powder and bullets, the group was no better for my rifle from those two settings and following through with the others did no better. Then went back and loaded some in .020 is when I found it. To save you some time and expense, I would do as the another person suggested and load some at Max OAL and go from there.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 05-03-2017, 08:49 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 30
Re: Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from VLD bullets in Your Rifle
Great, thank you so much.

With the max OAL, With what initial charge of gunpowder do I test not to have high pressure? ;
60gr, 61gr,62gr....?
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 05-03-2017, 09:05 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 25
Re: Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from VLD bullets in Your Rifle
The powder charge is something you will need to figure out, I would not go over Max load, if it was my rifle, I would start around mid range for that load and work in half grain increments until you found the velocity and groups you are happy with without high pressure.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 05-03-2017, 09:21 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Methow, Wa
Posts: 107
Re: Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from VLD bullets in Your Rifle
I follow the same seating depth as others starting at the longest say .005 and work shorter by .010 etc till the group opens up and then decided which way to tweak it. My powder charge is a medium charge at best keeping it the same charge through out the seating test. The idea is to find the best seating depth. So powder charge should be consistent. Once I'm close on seating depth I then start adjusting powder charges. I find the longer COAL has more pressure signs.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Remington Stopped Making Brass? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:34 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC