Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from VLD bullets in Your Rifle Load 24 rounds at the following COAL if you are a hunter (pulling a bullet out of the case with your rifling while in the field can be a hunt ending event which must be avoided) or a competition shooter who worries about pulling a bullet during a match:

1. .010 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds

2. .050 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds

3. .090 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds

4. .130 off the lands (jump) 6 rounds



Shoot 2 (separate) 3 shot groups in fair conditions to see how they group. The remarkable reality of this test is that one of these 4 COALs will outperform the other three by a considerable margin. Once you know which one of these 4 COAL shoots best then you can tweak the COAL +/- .002 or .005. Taking the time to set this test up will pay off when you find that your rifle is capable of shooting the VLD bullets very well (even at 100 yards).



I want to follow this method to get a good load in my 338 wm.

bullet hornady sst 200gr

I have a doubt:

With what initial charge of powder do I test?

This is the reload table that has sent the powder RS.

Is the powder we have in Spain at the moment