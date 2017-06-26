GAP 7 WSM and the 180 ELD's continue to impress.







Loaded an old virgin can is 7828 I found so loaded from 63-65gr. No pressure whatsoever. 65gr shot into .352". Average velocity of 2975 with sd of 7.4. I am going to try to work up to about 67gr to see if speed or accuracy improves.







R26 again stole the show. I loaded 65-68 gr and only at 68 did I find the slightest ejector mark but I had to really look for it. The 68gr averaged 3080fps with sd of 7.2 and .329" group.





Going to back it down to 66gr as that was averaging 3020 fps, sd of 4.8 and several groups hovering around the .2 arena and the bolt still cycles like the glass. The group shown goes .123"







Everything was loaded to an oal of 2.94" to feed from my accurate mags. Jump for the 180 eld-m is exactly .035 in my gun. I may play with seating on the 66gr load but clearly the weak link is me for groups. I don't see any reason to try to push the gun over 3k with that bullet and the accuracy opened up with more speed. The rifle is a GAP 7wsm, surgeon action with integral 20moa rail and integral recoil lug, Bartlein 1:9 26" mtu, McMillan A5, Timney 510, Kahles k624i. To say it is accurate seems to be an understatement. I have yet to try any load with the 180 eld-m or 162 Amax that went over 3/4" even with my magnetospeed attached. Sans magnetospeed everything with the 180 eld-m's and 7828 or R26 has gone sub 1/2" or betterLoaded an old virgin can is 7828 I found so loaded from 63-65gr. No pressure whatsoever. 65gr shot into .352". Average velocity of 2975 with sd of 7.4. I am going to try to work up to about 67gr to see if speed or accuracy improves.R26 again stole the show. I loaded 65-68 gr and only at 68 did I find the slightest ejector mark but I had to really look for it. The 68gr averaged 3080fps with sd of 7.2 and .329" group.Going to back it down to 66gr as that was averaging 3020 fps, sd of 4.8 and several groups hovering around the .2 arena and the bolt still cycles like the glass. The group shown goes .123"Everything was loaded to an oal of 2.94" to feed from my accurate mags. Jump for the 180 eld-m is exactly .035 in my gun. I may play with seating on the 66gr load but clearly the weak link is me for groups. I don't see any reason to try to push the gun over 3k with that bullet and the accuracy opened up with more speed. Last edited by MallardAddict; 06-26-2017 at 03:05 PM .