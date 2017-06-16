Re: full length sizing dies Quote: fatjake Originally Posted by Basic full length resizing die.



Is forster that much better than a basic rcbs full length sizing die or at that point am I splitting hairs



The case neck is held and centered in the neck of the die when the expander enters the case neck. Meaning the expander can not pull the case neck off center and induce neck runout.NOTE, the Redding and Forster benchrest seating dies are the exact same design, and the Forster dies are cheaper







Below I equipped all my older RCBS dies with the Forster expander and spindle assembly. The RCBS expander on the left is raised as far as it will move and will still induce neck runout.







Below I added a modified Forster expander and spindle assembly to my Redding dies. IThe spindle spindle had to be cut shorter and a rubber o-ring was added under the lock ring. The o-ring allows the spindle to float and self center. On top of this you are not dragging the much "longer" Redding expander through the case neck.







A added benefit of the Forster dies, if you have any semi-auto rifles like a M1A or AR15 the case rims will get dinged up. These dings in the case rim will cause the case to tilt in the shell holder on the down stroke of the ram and induce neck runout with a normal die.



Bottom line, the Forster high mounted expander design greatly reduces neck runout. And no matter how dinged up your case rims are the case can not tilt in the shell holder because the case neck is held and centered in the neck of the die.



On top of this Forster dies can be sent back to the factory and Forster will hone the neck of the die to your desired diameter. The Forster full length dies will produce "less" neck runout than a bushing die in a standard SAAMI chamber.



FL Bushing Dies vs. Honed FL Dies



http://www.accurateshooter.com/techn...honed-fl-dies/







Also Redding and Forster benchrest seating dies can correct neck runout slightly.The link below is in Adobe pdf format, meaning you need Adobe Acrobat to read this full link.



Reloading: Seating Die Runout Seating Die Induced Runout -

A Comparison by Germán A. Salazar



https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=...,d.eWE&cad=rja



The Rankings And now, the moment you've been waiting for...



#1 - Redding Competition Seating Die (sliding sleeve type, threaded die) The Redding, which I expected to finish high, did what I thought couldn't be done - it produced rounds with an average runout that was less than the average case neck runout of the brass used. In none of the ten rounds loaded did the Redding increase the runout; it either held exactly the same or it decreased. The Redding, with an Average Runout Change of -0.0003" is the winner. The negative sign, of course, indicates a reduction in runout.



