full length sizing dies
  #1  
06-16-2017, 12:36 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 105
full length sizing dies
Basic full length resizing die.

Is forster that much better than a basic rcbs full length sizing die or at that point am I splitting hairs
  #2  
06-16-2017, 02:15 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Orange Beach, AL
Posts: 196
Re: full length sizing dies
I don't have any Forster, but as I understand it the advantage of the Forster die is that the case neck is held in place as the expander button starts in the neck, providing less run out. Many people on here get the Forster decapper & expander button for their RCBS dies. I believe the decapping stem is still in the flash hole as the expander enters the neck as well, again assisting with concentricity. For a small fee, you can send Forster some fire-formed brass and they will custom hone the die for your application.

I am sure others will chime in, but that is my understanding.
Dennis

Neither common sense nor common courtesy are very common any more!
  #3  
06-16-2017, 02:21 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 305
Re: full length sizing dies
Originally Posted by fatjake View Post
Basic full length resizing die.

Is forster that much better than a basic rcbs full length sizing die or at that point am I splitting hairs
The Forster full length benchrest dies with the high mounted floating expander are the best thing since sliced bread. The Forster high mounted floating expander and spindle assembly greatly reduces neck runout.

The case neck is held and centered in the neck of the die when the expander enters the case neck. Meaning the expander can not pull the case neck off center and induce neck runout.NOTE, the Redding and Forster benchrest seating dies are the exact same design, and the Forster dies are cheaper



Below I equipped all my older RCBS dies with the Forster expander and spindle assembly. The RCBS expander on the left is raised as far as it will move and will still induce neck runout.



Below I added a modified Forster expander and spindle assembly to my Redding dies. IThe spindle spindle had to be cut shorter and a rubber o-ring was added under the lock ring. The o-ring allows the spindle to float and self center. On top of this you are not dragging the much "longer" Redding expander through the case neck.



A added benefit of the Forster dies, if you have any semi-auto rifles like a M1A or AR15 the case rims will get dinged up. These dings in the case rim will cause the case to tilt in the shell holder on the down stroke of the ram and induce neck runout with a normal die.

Bottom line, the Forster high mounted expander design greatly reduces neck runout. And no matter how dinged up your case rims are the case can not tilt in the shell holder because the case neck is held and centered in the neck of the die.

On top of this Forster dies can be sent back to the factory and Forster will hone the neck of the die to your desired diameter. The Forster full length dies will produce "less" neck runout than a bushing die in a standard SAAMI chamber.

FL Bushing Dies vs. Honed FL Dies

http://www.accurateshooter.com/techn...honed-fl-dies/
Also Redding and Forster benchrest seating dies can correct neck runout slightly.The link below is in Adobe pdf format, meaning you need Adobe Acrobat to read this full link.

Reloading: Seating Die Runout Seating Die Induced Runout -
A Comparison by Germán A. Salazar

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=...,d.eWE&cad=rja

The Rankings And now, the moment you've been waiting for...

#1 - Redding Competition Seating Die (sliding sleeve type, threaded die) The Redding, which I expected to finish high, did what I thought couldn't be done - it produced rounds with an average runout that was less than the average case neck runout of the brass used. In none of the ten rounds loaded did the Redding increase the runout; it either held exactly the same or it decreased. The Redding, with an Average Runout Change of -0.0003" is the winner. The negative sign, of course, indicates a reduction in runout.

NOTE, the Redding and Forster benchrest seating dies are the exact same design, and the Forster dies are cheaper
  #4  
06-16-2017, 03:45 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 105
Re: full length sizing dies
bigedp51


so you prefer the redding over the forster
  #5  
06-16-2017, 04:17 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 546
Re: full length sizing dies
I've noticed on a few of the cheaper die sets (Hornady, RCBS) that the tolerances are not that great. If you study the SAAMI drawings for a particular cartridge you'll notice that the min. chamber and max. cartridge dimensions are just a few thousandths different. But each of those dimensions has a tolerance of maybe 6-8 thousandths. Take a factory rifle that is .005" over the min. chamber and a sizing die thats .005" under the cartridge max. and now you're working your brass a heck of a lot. When using a rifle with a match grade chamber and quality dies such as Redding or Forster you'll be moving the brass a lot less. In my opinion Redding dies are the best off the shelf and Forster are not far behind. I do like the Forster expander setup better than Redding's however.
  #6  
06-16-2017, 05:25 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: greenwood, IN
Posts: 4,061
Re: full length sizing dies
Go with Forster, and never look back

Gary
  #7  
06-16-2017, 07:18 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 305
Re: full length sizing dies
Originally Posted by fatjake View Post
bigedp51


so you prefer the redding over the forster
All my high end seating dies are Forster.

And as I stated before the Forster and Redding benchrest seating dies are the exact same type design. "AND" the Forster dies are cheaper than the Redding.

I tested seven different type manufactures dies in .223 and the Forster full length benchrest die produced the least neck runout. And neck sizing bushing dies produced the most neck runout.

Also at the Whidden custom die website they tell you that non-bushing full length dies produce the most concentric cases. And its the high mounted floating expander in the Forster dies that makes these dies superior to other dies.

NOTE, when you reduce the neck diameter .004 or more with a bushing die it will induce neck runout. This is because the bushing floats and can move side to side and even tilt when reducing the neck diameter. This is why you are told to reduce the neck diameter in two steps if reducing the diameter .004 or more. Bushing dies work best with tight neck chambers with neck turned brass. And in a SAAMI chamber the average case neck will need to be reduced .006 or more in diameter.
