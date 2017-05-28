Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Forster full length sizing die question
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Forster full length sizing die question
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-28-2017, 04:59 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 99
Forster full length sizing die question
i want a forster type fl sizer for a 338 rum. need to know if i buy the 338 rum rcbs fl sizing die and forster 338 lapua de-prime spindel will they work together? the two cases are real close to the same length. thanks for any information on this.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 338 rum & rl-26 ? | Reloder 26 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:45 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC