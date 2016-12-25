Forster co-ax case n bullet inspector - help I am getting into precision reloading and after reading reviews picked this tool as it sounded nifty by measuring 3 things all in one 1) case neck runout 2) bullet runout and 3) case neck thickness.



it is a little clumsy to operate but it works. However there is one thing that I am not sure of...the gauge does not set back to zero after a measurement..ie I set the gauge head on the pilot and turn the bezel to zero. Then I slide up a case to measure the neck wall thickness and runout. Then I pull the case off and the the gauge head goes back to rest on the pilot but it will not return to zero. It will be randomly 5-10/thousands off. And then if i reset the bezel to zero and pull up on the spring loaded measuring arm and then put it back on the pilot it will not return to zero.



I have never used one of these types of gauge setups before so I am wondering if this is normal..in that the gauge is a one time measure only and then readjust it due to its sensitivity? or am I another victim of the china syndrome?