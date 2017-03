Forster bushing bump neck die? So my question is has anybody used these and what is your opinion on them?



I asked this question in another thread here and got one response that said they created the most runout out of the dies they had. So I'm just looking for some more opinions and people's experience with them.



It seems like these dies should be the best of both worlds between FL and neck sizing but maybe they don't actually work as well as I would think.



Any opinions are appreciated, thanks in advance