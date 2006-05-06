Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Forming 6.5-06 AI brass
02-14-2017, 09:04 PM
Forming 6.5-06 AI brass
What's the proper way to neck down 270 win to 6.5-06 ai. I currently have the dies for 6.5-06 ai. From my understanding, I need to full size to 6.5-06 and then fireform from there.

Also, any recommended loads to start from? This is a hunting rifle.
02-14-2017, 10:28 PM
Re: Forming 6.5-06 AI brass
I use 25-06 brass with re-22 55grs
130 gr. bergers
Have used H4831,liked it but seemed pretty hot be careful
02-14-2017, 11:33 PM
Re: Forming 6.5-06 AI brass
Which die do you use to resize? Also are you fire forming?
02-15-2017, 12:48 AM
Re: Forming 6.5-06 AI brass
For a 6.5-06, you can go either way, 270 or 25-06. The easiest is using a 25-06, lube inside of necks and just run a 6.5 expander in the neck and trim to 2.484", chamfer, prime, and shoot. For 270 brass, you anneal if you can (not terribly important on new brass, but more consistent forming), trim to 2.484", lube inside necks and case, run them thru your 6.5-06 die and check trim length again. Chamfer,prime and shoot. The 270 cases will have some slightly thicker necks after forming. Use the best brass you can afford. Happy shooting.
