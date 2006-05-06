Re: Forming 6.5-06 AI brass For a 6.5-06, you can go either way, 270 or 25-06. The easiest is using a 25-06, lube inside of necks and just run a 6.5 expander in the neck and trim to 2.484", chamfer, prime, and shoot. For 270 brass, you anneal if you can (not terribly important on new brass, but more consistent forming), trim to 2.484", lube inside necks and case, run them thru your 6.5-06 die and check trim length again. Chamfer,prime and shoot. The 270 cases will have some slightly thicker necks after forming. Use the best brass you can afford. Happy shooting. __________________

