Flash Hole uniformers K&M vs 21C pics
  #1  
Unread 01-16-2017, 04:43 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Grants Pass Oregon
Posts: 49
Flash Hole uniformers K&M vs 21C pics
I have been using the k&m and ordered a 21C as was intrigued by the case neck bushing alignment system ( but not by the price). Anyhow the cutter heads looked very diff so I did a few samples of each then sliced the cases open for comparison. Here are the pics. The wide bevelled one is the 21C. Definitely eats up more of the web.
Flash Hole uniformers K&M vs 21C pics-img_8053.jpg   Flash Hole uniformers K&M vs 21C pics-img_8052.jpg  

    01-16-2017, 05:15 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Apr 2005
    Location: Alaska
    Posts: 4,694
    Re: Flash Hole uniformers K&M vs 21C pics
    I like the K&M better. Less is best when flash hole uniforming, in my opinion.
    01-16-2017, 05:30 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2012
    Location: Grants Pass Oregon
    Posts: 49
    Re: Flash Hole uniformers K&M vs 21C pics
    The k&m makes a cleaner cut too. the 21c cutters arent as even when looked at under a 20x loupe. It also is longer and has more wobble when run on a drill. not sure if this self corrects or not when cutting. could be one reason for the wider swath.
    01-16-2017, 07:51 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Sep 2016
    Location: USA
    Posts: 77
    Lyman 30-06
    Both look better than mine, using a Lyman tool. [IMG][/IMG] [IMG][/IMG]
