Flash Hole uniformers K&M vs 21C pics

I have been using the k&m and ordered a 21C as was intrigued by the case neck bushing alignment system ( but not by the price). Anyhow the cutter heads looked very diff so I did a few samples of each then sliced the cases open for comparison. Here are the pics. The wide bevelled one is the 21C. Definitely eats up more of the web.
The k&m makes a cleaner cut too. the 21c cutters arent as even when looked at under a 20x loupe. It also is longer and has more wobble when run on a drill. not sure if this self corrects or not when cutting. could be one reason for the wider swath.