Flash Hole uniformers K&M vs 21C pics I have been using the k&m and ordered a 21C as was intrigued by the case neck bushing alignment system ( but not by the price). Anyhow the cutter heads looked very diff so I did a few samples of each then sliced the cases open for comparison. Here are the pics. The wide bevelled one is the 21C. Definitely eats up more of the web. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



