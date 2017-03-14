Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FL Sizing - Necessary??
Unread 03-14-2017, 11:21 AM
FL Sizing - Necessary??
Good Day All...
Many have weighed in on my past issue and have helped...My issue was that after FL Sizing the 7MM RM cartridges would be very tight in my bolt action rifle.
The conclusion seem to be that I have a "tight" chamber.
Even with camming over, the rounds wouldn't chamber correctly.

Ultimately, I lapped (filed down) a shell holder and my problem went away!

My question is: Must I FL size the cases at all? The once fired brass chambers fine.

Thanks much!!
Unread 03-14-2017, 11:26 AM
Re: FL Sizing - Necessary??
When I ran a 2,000 test on a Savage .223 I discovered every seven times it was necessary to full length size. The rest of the time I necked sized. One of the tests was full length compared to neck sized. Neck sized were more accurate in that rifle.
Unread 03-14-2017, 12:01 PM
Re: FL Sizing - Necessary??
You can get by with neck sizing only, but in a tight chamber perhaps not very many. Would help to anneal after the third firing and full length size/trim at the same time. Check your neck sized brass in the chamber before you load them each reloading. My grandson's 25-06 chamber is tight and this process seems to be the best for him. His lands are closer to the chamber than normal also. The 115 Berger would not allow the bolt to closed at Berger manual seating spec. This rifle is going to be an AI soon.
Unread 03-14-2017, 02:33 PM
Re: FL Sizing - Necessary??
Unread 03-14-2017, 02:35 PM
Re: FL Sizing - Necessary??
I guess the only way to neck size is with a neck die??

I actually used to neck size, and when the rounds wouldn't chamber in my falling block I sold them.
A new neck die is only about $25 so I'll try that if you really think it'll improve accuracy.

Thanks much as always, for your expertise.!
Unread 03-14-2017, 02:43 PM
Re: FL Sizing - Necessary??
Big E...I'm sorry I missed your post...and thanks for your reply.

I guess my initial question is: If the once fired brass chambers, Do I need to size at ALL??
Unread 03-14-2017, 02:57 PM
Re: FL Sizing - Necessary??
I have seen that Lapua thread reposted so many times I have it almost to memory. Few key points in there to pull out. One - that he's never neck sized so really is just stating his bias and that of his predecessor. Two - that he needed the bullets to be shot out of several different guns, obviously not going to neck size then. Three - that he was working with very accurate guns and if they did not shoot 1/2" moa they didn't try to load to it they just got a different barrel put on it.

Most of use change methodologies, components, volumes and measurements first before scrapping the barrel...

I'm thinking rat turd in a violin case is a bit extreme, but you should bump the shoulders from time to time...
