FL size, neck size only or .001 shoulder bump?
03-21-2017, 12:14 PM
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Hamilton, Montana
Posts: 164
FL size, neck size only or .001 shoulder bump?
I'm finding that in some of my rifles I seem to get better LR (800 yds +) groups with just doing neck sizing. I recently read a thread where some seem to have good results with neck sizing only until the fired brass no longer fits into the chamber (4-6 firings)....at which point the reloader then needs bump the shoulder back . I have also noticed that I have to reduce the powder charge by about 1% on options 1 and 2 below especially option 1.

So the question is.... what are the advantages to:
1. neck sizing only as long as one can still close the bolt with reasonable effort.
2. FL sizing, but only bumping the shoulder back .001 each time OR
3. FL sizing to SAAMI spec each time (except the neck)

Assume on all options that bushings are used on necks to get .001 to .002 bullet tension. I generally use Norma and Nosler brass. Calibers are 6XC, 6.5 Rem Mag., 7 Rem Mag and 7 RUM.

Thanks
Jerry
03-21-2017, 03:41 PM
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: USA
Posts: 112
Re: FL size, neck size only or .001 shoulder bump?
2. FL sizing, but only bumping the shoulder back .001 each time.

Size 1/2 of the neck wirh the bushing.
03-21-2017, 04:47 PM
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Hamilton, Montana
Posts: 164
Re: FL size, neck size only or .001 shoulder bump?
Originally Posted by 243winxb View Post
2. FL sizing, but only bumping the shoulder back .001 each time.

Size 1/2 of the neck wirh the bushing.
Thanks for responding
That is what I'm doing on the necks
03-21-2017, 05:34 PM
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Orange Beach, AL
Posts: 157
Re: FL size, neck size only or .001 shoulder bump?
Your reloading procedures need to produce uniform, repeatable ammo. That leaves out neck sizing because, as you said, you will have to FL size eventually. You can properly FL size setting the shoulder back .001 - .002" either using a typical FL or with a bushing die. This way, your cases don't change so that is one variable eliminated.

I have come to like a bushing die that has been made for my chamber. Some people say that a regular FL die (one with a button) that is properly honed for your chamber is better. So far I have had really good results with the bushing die.

By the way, this also assumes we are discussing bolt guns.

FWIW,
Dennis

Neither common sense nor common courtesy are very common any more!
