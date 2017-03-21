Re: FL size, neck size only or .001 shoulder bump? Your reloading procedures need to produce uniform, repeatable ammo. That leaves out neck sizing because, as you said, you will have to FL size eventually. You can properly FL size setting the shoulder back .001 - .002" either using a typical FL or with a bushing die. This way, your cases don't change so that is one variable eliminated.



I have come to like a bushing die that has been made for my chamber. Some people say that a regular FL die (one with a button) that is properly honed for your chamber is better. So far I have had really good results with the bushing die.



By the way, this also assumes we are discussing bolt guns.



Dennis



