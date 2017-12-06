First time resizing brass & over did it...now what? Hi all,



New reloader here and I re-sized my once-fired 300 Win Mag brass this weekend. I set up the Forster full-length re-sizing die according to their instructions and went to work. Unfortunately while I was measuring the cases with a bump gauge I brainfarted a decimal place. I was hoping to set the shoulder back what I now know should be 0.002" and ended up with 0.01 (which in my brain at the time was 0.001") so I kept going.



Once fired brass bump gauge measurement - 2.2270"

Re-sized brass bump gauge measurement - 2.2170"



So now I've got brass that, at best, has been overworked this time through the press. What are my worst cast scenarios from those with experience? Excessive headspace? Lack of accuracy and/or useless info from all shots using these cases? Long necks that will require trimming sooner than if I hadn't made this mistake? Please give me all your opinions.



And lastly, I want to avoid this situation in the future so what changes do I make? Like I said, I set the die up according to instructions and had a nice cam over at the bottom of the down stroke. The whole process went off without a hitch. Do I simply back the die out 0.008" in order to achieve 0.002" shoulder set back? My brain tells me its this easy but I hate mistakes and this one is enough for now.



Thanks for any replies.



G