First time coming across pressure So I've reloaded for several calibers, but I've always found a load I'm happy with before I hit any pressure signs. A friend of mine gave me a box of 180 grain accubonds, so I went on to Nosler's website. The most accurate powder was Reloder 22, so that's what I went with. I shot 5 rounds each at 60, 60.5, and 61 grains in a round robin fashion. 61 grains was a compressed load, but it shot by far the best. However, 2 out of the 5 cases in the 61 Grain load had ejector swipes on them. Bolt lift was smooth, no cratering or flattening in the primer, but the swipe mark was there.



So my question is where should I go? Should I try .2 or .3 grains lighter and hope that I'm still in the accuracy node? Since I was testing is fairly cool weather is the pressure going to be worse during summer when it's hot? Also I went with the book length at 3.30, if I added 10 thousandths, and the load wasn't so compressed would that help with pressure?



I know it's a lot of questions all at once, sorry about that. I just want to save powder and projectiles. My current plan is load 5 of 60.7 and 61 again and shoot them to see what happens.