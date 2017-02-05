Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Fireformed brass .025" to short?
05-02-2017, 09:24 AM
Fireformed brass .025" to short?
I fireformed 22-250 Lapua brass to 6.5 Creedmoor, do you think that them being .025" to short will create problems like accelerated throat erosion, carbon ring or????
__________________
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
05-02-2017, 01:40 PM
Re: Fireformed brass .025" to short?
I fireformed 22-250 Lapua brass to 6.5 Creedmoor, do you think that them being .025" to short will create problems like accelerated throat erosion, carbon ring or????
when you fire form brass, it will almost always come out shorter. Just the nature of the beast. I do a 22-250 necked up to 6mm in an Ackley improved case. If I use 22-250 brass, I loose about .030", and then another .005" to square up the case mouth. Now I do all mine off of .243 Winchester brass with the case length as long as the chamber will allow. Plus there's less brass movement with the .243 case verses the 250 Savage case. I've see brass shorten as much as .040" after fire forming, and just expect it. Plus most chamber neck lengths are longer than need be, so take advantage of it.
gary
05-02-2017, 03:12 PM
Re: Fireformed brass .025" to short?
I consider any chamber end clearance inside 10thou good. Outside of that, depending on various things, can lead to increased neck sooting, carbon ring buildup, climbing SD.
Do your best to clean carbon at the end of the chamber, and mind fired cases for shiny spots on case mouths(telling sign of a carbon ring).
