Re: Fire formed 338 Lapua brass? Depends on chamber I would say. My M112 brass grew from 2.715 to 2.718 total length. Also H2O went up 5grs from unfired to fired. I don't have a precision mic set here for the Lapua YET to see how the shoulder is moving but that is more case movement than I am used to. However I always build my own Savages and set the headspace very tight so that virgin brass just fits.

The great thing is we have Savages and can adjust it if we wish so as soon as my gauges show up I may shrink my chamber a little.

I have never had to bump shoulder because I usually am running loads in calibers that you are done in 3-4 loads anyway so this will be a learning process with Lapua brass for me. __________________

Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".