|
Fire formed 338 Lapua brass?
How many times you guys think I should fire the brass before setting up the die to bump the shoulder .001? Should I wait till it's hard to chamber? Or set it up after the first firing?
__________________
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.
An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.
Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians
Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...
The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...