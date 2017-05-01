     close
Fire formed 338 Lapua brass?
01-05-2017, 02:33 PM

  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,256
Fire formed 338 Lapua brass?
How many times you guys think I should fire the brass before setting up the die to bump the shoulder .001? Should I wait till it's hard to chamber? Or set it up after the first firing?
    01-05-2017, 04:00 PM
    
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2008
    Location: clearfield county , Pa
    Posts: 804
    Re: Fire formed 338 Lapua brass?
    I find it usually takes 2 or 3 times on virgin brass to get it fully expanded . you could take a couple pieces and just neck size until they start to get tight , then set your shoulder bump on these .
    01-05-2017, 04:37 PM
    
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2005
    Location: sw ks
    Posts: 1,006
    Re: Fire formed 338 Lapua brass?
    Depends on chamber I would say. My M112 brass grew from 2.715 to 2.718 total length. Also H2O went up 5grs from unfired to fired. I don't have a precision mic set here for the Lapua YET to see how the shoulder is moving but that is more case movement than I am used to. However I always build my own Savages and set the headspace very tight so that virgin brass just fits.
    The great thing is we have Savages and can adjust it if we wish so as soon as my gauges show up I may shrink my chamber a little.
    I have never had to bump shoulder because I usually am running loads in calibers that you are done in 3-4 loads anyway so this will be a learning process with Lapua brass for me.
    Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
