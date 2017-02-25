Re: Finding Right Load RL-22 is a very accurate powder with heavy weight bullets in 243. Now Alliant has

RL-23, which is about the same burn rate as RL-22 but it is temp stable. RL-23 has been getting some rave reviews in short action 308 based cartridges. I plan on trying some myself someday.



I don't try to run through all kinds of powders, especially for a comp rifle. Last several years it has been get what you can find and tailor it to your needs. Most times though for accuracy, I tend to try tested powders for that bullets that are a little faster than the medium burning powder for that cartridge and bullet. RL-22 and RL-23 set right around that spot.

