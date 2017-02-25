Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Reloading Berger Bullets

Finding Right Load
Unread 02-25-2017, 11:50 AM
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 142
Finding Right Load
When your looking for the right load when your setting up for competition shooting do you test several different powders and bullets? I recently found a great load for my 243 but can't find any more IMR 4350 and I'm running out. So I switched to Varget and Hybrid 100v to test. Varget showed a little promise but I have 2 ladder test set for 100v and Hornady 105 Amax and Berger 95 VLD Target.

Just wondering if you try several different loads to get your gun where it needs to be for competition?
Unread 02-25-2017, 12:47 PM
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 845
Re: Finding Right Load
Imr 4831

H4831SC
Unread 02-25-2017, 01:24 PM
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,105
Re: Finding Right Load
RL-22 is a very accurate powder with heavy weight bullets in 243. Now Alliant has
RL-23, which is about the same burn rate as RL-22 but it is temp stable. RL-23 has been getting some rave reviews in short action 308 based cartridges. I plan on trying some myself someday.

I don't try to run through all kinds of powders, especially for a comp rifle. Last several years it has been get what you can find and tailor it to your needs. Most times though for accuracy, I tend to try tested powders for that bullets that are a little faster than the medium burning powder for that cartridge and bullet. RL-22 and RL-23 set right around that spot.
