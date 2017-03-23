Few newbie questions View First Unread Display Modes 1 03-23-2017, 02:41 PM Lonewolf74 Silver Member Join Date: May 2016 Posts: 101 Few newbie questions Ok I've been at this for just a few months but I think I did my research and have a pretty good grasp on things and get pretty good results outa what I've done so far but I have a few questions on things I don't know yet.



How do you determine what is faster or slower burning powders? In a reloading manual are the powders listed in order from fastest to slowest burning (not volocity)?



How often do you trim case length? Do you trim after they've reached max case length down to trim length or do you trim every time to exact length for consistency?



Do you chamfer and debur case mouth at every reloading or just after trimming?



How often do you use a primer pocket uniformer or primer pocket deburing tool? Is it needed every few reloadings or once you have done it, is it good for the life of the case?



After how many firings is it necessary to anneal the brass if you want it to stay consistent? With annealing approx how many more firings do you get from a case?



All info and opinions are appreciated 2 03-23-2017, 03:26 PM eshorebwhntr Silver Member Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: MD Posts: 324 Re: Few newbie questions Quote: Lonewolf74 Originally Posted by Ok I've been at this for just a few months but I think I did my research and have a pretty good grasp on things and get pretty good results outa what I've done so far but I have a few questions on things I don't know yet.



In some manuals it will list all powders in order of burn rate. From shotgun, pistol, rifle, etc....in order. Should be somewhere in a good modern manual. If not, I could send you a pic from one of mine. Reloader powders the larger the number the slower the burn. IE RL33 is slower than RL22. Some guys says when you get close in burn rate that powders can flip flop which is slower. I wouldn't stress over that too much. Just have the master list to consult. For Hodgdon and others the naming convention is not as easy to follow. I do know it by memory for Hodgdon but that's it and it's only because thats what I use and mainly what my local gun store has in stock most often.



Get a feel for how much you need to trim. In my opinion you only need to trim initially with a new lot of brass to uniform and then every 4-7 firings depending on how hot your running and how soft the brass is to keep the rounds feeding. I don't think most people could shoot the difference in a couple thousandths case length but I may be wrong. Keep it in spec and the rifle cycling.



Chamfer and debur is tricky. Definitely each time after trimming to length. Basically you don't want to scar the bearing surface of your bullets. So if your brass has burr's...chamfer. If your bullets seat nicely without binding up and scraping the hell out of the copper jackets you're fine. If you decide to go wet tumbling with SS media I've learned recently you'll need to inside neck chamfer every time. Dry tumbling it's case by case like I mentioned above.



I personally only uniform the primer pockets for depth. Never for radius. I only do it on the first reloading when the brass is new. I use to do it every reloading to clean the carbon out when I was dry tumbling. Now that I wet SS tumble I don't do it at all after the first time.



If you're fire forming an ackley improved type cartridge with hard brass (Rem or Win) then I think you need to anneal before the first shot. That brass is inherently harder and will crack easier around the neck and shoulder on standard cartridges and even worse in my experience with the ackley transition. Nosler/Norma is softer and doesn't need it for the above mentioned scenario. As far as maintaining consistency....that is a huge ball of **** to get into for discussion. Some guys are hard set that you HAVE to do it EVERY time. Some every 3 shots...etc etc. I'm not. Winchester or RP I do it initially and then every 4-5 firings just to keep the necks and shoulders from cracking. Does not affect the accuracy/consistency at all for me. Nosler or Norma I just load and go. I only anneal to save/prevent cases from cracking. Never to restore/maintain accuracy. But that's just me. I'm not saying it can't or doesn't. Just telling you what I've seen. For example my Dad's 7mm Rem Mag shoots great with Winchester brass. If it's not annealed the necks and corners of the shoulders will show cracking after the first shot. I've annealed it and it has 7 firings on it now and doing well.



Again, just my experience...take what others say, compare it, and find what works best for you.



