Re: Federal gold metal match in 308 Nodes and anti nodes.

The ammo company has figured out a load that will work with several barrels. It may not be the best load but it works across a broad range of rifles.

Ever wonder why you can do meticulous brass and loading prep and get superb accuracy in a rifle? And then try it in another rifle and it's worthless?

Somewhere in that load work up will be a load combo that works in two or more rifles, just a matter of finding the universal node. __________________

