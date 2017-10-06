Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Federal gold metal match in 308
  #1  
Unread 06-10-2017, 10:56 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 31
Federal gold metal match in 308
What makes federal gold metal match so accurate?
  #2  
Unread 06-10-2017, 11:05 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: High Plains
Posts: 714
Re: Federal gold metal match in 308
I've just recently been using FGMM in .308 to get more practice and less reloading in. The rifle I have likes the 168 gr SMK load the best.

I've done a few measurements and have noticed that the weight of the loaded cartridge seems very close to one another. Weighing 100 loaded rounds I see about a 2 grain spread with a couple groups of 20 cartridges within 0.2 gr spread. Also the runout is quite small - less than 0.003".

After I get through a couple hundred I'm going to clean them up in the stainless steel tumbler and weight sort the 1x fired cases.
  #3  
Unread 06-10-2017, 11:09 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 31
Re: Federal gold metal match in 308
Originally Posted by ShtrRdy View Post
I've just recently been using FGMM in .308 to get more practice and less reloading in. The rifle I have likes the 168 gr SMK load the best.

I've done a few measurements and have noticed that the weight of the loaded cartridge seems very close to one another. Weighing 100 loaded rounds I see about a 2 grain spread with a couple groups of 20 cartridges within 0.2 gr spread. Also the runout is quite small - less than 0.003".

After I get through a couple hundred I'm going to clean them up in the stainless steel tumbler and weight sort the 1x fired cases.
Ok what is the twist in your barrel?
  #4  
Unread 06-10-2017, 01:33 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,620
Re: Federal gold metal match in 308
Nodes and anti nodes.
The ammo company has figured out a load that will work with several barrels. It may not be the best load but it works across a broad range of rifles.
Ever wonder why you can do meticulous brass and loading prep and get superb accuracy in a rifle? And then try it in another rifle and it's worthless?
Somewhere in that load work up will be a load combo that works in two or more rifles, just a matter of finding the universal node.
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
