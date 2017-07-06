Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Federal 215m
06-07-2017, 06:20 AM
Federal 215m
If anyone is looking for some of these primers my local shop has a couple thousand in stock. They are asking 75 per 1,000. If anyone needs any just pm me. I know here lately they have been very hard to find.
06-07-2017, 10:23 AM
Re: Federal 215m
Thanks for the info. That's a bit pricey, if one is desperate $75 + shipping and hazmat maybe. Looks like the 215M is popping up all over. Thought my LGS was a tad high at $49.95/1000. Saw them on Gunbroker before the election for $300/1000.
